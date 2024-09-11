Solheim Cup 2024: Team USA captain Stacy Lewis explains 'issues' with 'awkward' European team room location

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis has played down any "bad beef" with Team Europe, despite describing the closeness between their team rooms as "awkward" and causing "a few issues" ahead of the Solheim Cup.

Both teams are using houses as their on-site bases at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, where the United States are looking for their first Solheim Cup victory since 2017 and Europe are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the biennial contest.

The United States used their home advantage to claim the bigger house of the two on offer, leaving Team Europe with the smaller property - but one which backed onto the driving range at the Virginia course.

"The closeness is a little bit awkward with the driving range and everything being right there, but we've worked through a few things," Lewis said in Wednesday's press conference. "We've worked through a few issues, but we're in a good spot now."

Sky Sports News understands that Team USA believed Europe were breaking regulations in their Solheim Cup contract, with the two teams subsequently agreeing to switch places on the driving range to limit any further disruption.

When pressed on what the issues had been, Lewis added: "Their team room kind of exploded onto the driving range a little bit, but we reeled it in. It's all good.

"We adjusted the way the range was set up a little bit and moved the US team further down, so Europe could do what they wanted basically.

"The inside of their cottage doesn't have a lot of room for tables, so their tables have to be outside. It was just that our players were warming up and they're there eating breakfast and talking.

"We were just trying to get everybody some space so they didn't have to listen to them eating breakfast. There's no bad beef."

Speaking about the team room situation, Solheim Cup veteran Anna Nordqvist added: "I don't know if they [Team USA] are happy with their choice, but we're obviously very happy to be right there on the range.

"The European team has done a fantastic job, the way they put our team room and everything together, and it's just been such a good atmosphere with all the helpers and caddies and players and everyone involved."

Europe getting under the American skin?

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir in Gainesville, Virginia:

"The Solheim Cup wouldn't be the Solheim Cup without a little bit of needle or a little bit of controversy!

"The US are claiming that in the contract of the Solheim Cup, Europe aren't allowed to open those driving bays. They were also saying they're not allowed to have tables and chairs outside, which the European team do.

"So Europe are right on the very back of the range and they have their music playing all the time, whereas the US team have to come out of their house, walked past the European team house and all the way down to the other end of the range to get to their side of the range.

"Suzann Pettersen enjoys playing her tunes as well, so I think that has got under the skin of the US team. There is lots of talk European talk about four in a row as well, which had already rankled the Americans.

"They don't see last year as a European victory, so even talk of going for four in a row aggravates them. Their mantra this week has been unfinished business and that is what Stacy Lewis has been saying all week."

