Solheim Cup 2024: Key TV times and ways to watch live on Sky Sports as Team USA host Team Europe

Team Europe chase more history this week as they look to retain their Solheim Cup title against the United States, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Suzann Pettersen's side are bidding to become the first team in Solheim Cup history to hold the trophy in four consecutive editions of the biennial contest, having snatched a dramatic 14-14 tie in Spain last September.

Team Europe head into the match as slight underdogs against Stacy Lewis' United States side, who boast the world's top two players, but arrive having won the last match on American soil back in 2021.

Sky Sports is once again the home of the Solheim Cup, with all the action from Virginia on Sky Sports Golf and live coverage from every tournament day.

Can Team USA claim their first victory since 2017 with a home win at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, or will Team Europe enjoy more Solheim Cup success? Here's all you need to know on how to follow the action this week…

When does coverage start?

Live coverage begins at 11.30am on Friday and Saturday, some 35 minutes before the opening tee shot is struck, with round-the-clock coverage from the foursomes and fourballs on both days.

The morning foursome matches begin at 12.05pm UK time and start in 12-minute intervals, with the afternoon fourball matches then scheduled to start at 5.05pm UK time and every 15 minutes to 5.50pm.

Coverage continues until 11pm, or longer if any matches have yet to finish, while a bumper day of singles action begins at 11.30am on Sunday and brings you all the latest news from West Virginia until the opening match gets under way at 1.50pm.

Key TV times (all BST, Sky Sports Golf unless stated)

Thursday September 12 - 2130-2215 - Opening ceremony LIVE! (Sky Sports+)

Friday September 13 - 1130-2300 - Day one LIVE!

Live Solheim Cup Golf Friday 13th September 5:30pm

Saturday September 14 - 1130-2300 - Day two LIVE!

Sunday September 15 - 1300-2030 - Day three LIVE!

Live Solheim Cup Golf Sunday 15th September 1:00pm

What else do I need to know?

The opening ceremony will be shown on Thursday evening on Sky Sports+, where the pairings for the opening day will be revealed.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with coverage or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

Sky Sports News will offer live updates from the United States.

Which other golf events are live on Sky Sports?

The Solheim Cup is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the DP World Tour's Amgen Irish Open and the PGA Tour's Procore Championship also available to enjoy.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are among the headline names in action in Ireland, where Thursday's opening round and Friday's Featured Groups are on Sky Sports Golf and the rest of the week's coverage is on Sky Sports+.

The Procore Championship is the first event in the FedExCup Fall schedule, with live coverage each day from 11pm - or following the conclusion of the Solheim Cup - on Sky Sports Golf.

Who will win the 2024 Solheim Cup?