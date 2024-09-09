Solheim Cup 2024: Suzann Pettersen happy for Team Europe to be 'underdogs' ahead of facing Team USA

Suzann Pettersen insists Team Europe are happy to head into the Solheim Cup as "underdogs" and believes her side has enough quality to complete a historic four-peat against the United States.

Pettersen retains her role as captain for the 2024 edition at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, live from Friday on Sky Sports Golf, where Europe are defending champions after retaining the trophy with a dramatic 14-14 tie in last year's contest.

Team Europe's comeback in Spain followed back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2021, the first time in history they have held the trophy for three consecutive editions, although Team USA boast the top two players in the world and will be chasing a first Solheim Cup success since 2017.

"We are up against a very hungry, revengeful team who wants to win at home and they have the world No 1, so I am happy for the Americans to take the lead role," Pettersen exclusively told Sky Sports.

"We are used to being the underdogs and are quite happy with that. If you look at the last three Solheims, we have proven we are good enough to win.

"Being away it is okay to be humble. Let them have it and we can do our thing peacefully and quietly, prepare and be ready for Friday morning."

Europe lost all four matches in the opening session of last year's contest before making an impressive fightback at Finca Cortesin, while four of the last five Solheim Cups have seen the two sides separated by two points or fewer.

"It is going to take a solid team effort to get it done," Pettersen added. "It is amazing how often it comes down to a shot here or a putt there with all that golf is played. You need to stay patient, you need a little bit of luck with a few good bounces going your way.

"Last year we came out of the gate with a shocker of a start but it was a good wake-up call, to roll up the sleeves and get to work.

"I feel every moment has its story and the way it turned out last year was like it was meant to be, like a fairytale ending. The Spanish crowd with Carlota [Ciganda] coming down the last. I don't know if you could script it any better. It was super-exciting."

The Solheim Cup is traditionally a biennial contest but is being played in successive years to avoid future clashes with the Ryder Cup, with the change meaning that Team Europe have kept 10 of the 12 players who featured in the 2023 edition.

"It [successive years] has made preparation easier," Pettersen admitted. "I can draw from some of the experiences last year that worked or didn't work and team-wise you are obviously going to have lots of the same players.

"At the same time, it is a new venue. New golf shots. New holes. So everything is different and I don't really compare.

"The good thing for the European team is that I don't necessarily have to do much to motivate these girls or inspire them to go out and do it again.

"They are all over it and have been all over it since last September. They are so up for it."

