Sanderson Farms Championship: Kevin Yu makes 'dream come true' to win maiden PGA Tour title

Taiwan's Kevin Yu defeated American Beau Hossler in a play-off to win his first PGA Tour title in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Yu birdied the first extra hole at The Country Club of Jackson after the pair had finished tied on 23 under par.

Keith Mitchell, who held a two-shot lead with five holes to play, had a birdie putt from 35 feet on the 18th to win in regulation, but charged it four feet past the hole and missed the return.

Yu had birdied the 15th and 18th in a closing 67 to set the clubhouse target, with Hossler matching it by getting up and down from 130 yards to save par after his pulled drive finished directly behind a tree.

The players returned to the 18th for sudden death and although Hossler hit a superb bunker shot to almost certainly save par, Yu calmly holed from six feet for the winning birdie.

Image: Yu is the newest winner on the PGA Tour

"It's literally a dream come true. I've been dreaming of this since I was five years old," said Yu.

"I set a goal today, I thought if I could shoot five or six under I'd have a good chance. I was just focused on that and do the best I could on every shot and I did a pretty good job today."

Mitchell's closing bogey dropped him into a tie for third with fellow American Lucas Glover, the former US Open champion covering his last six holes in five under par to shoot a closing 66.

Ireland's Seamus Power carded a final round of 68 to finish in a tie for 11th while England's David Skinns, who led after an opening 60, shot 69 on Sunday to finish tied 37th.

