Ladies European Tour: Charley Hull wins first tournament for more than two years with Aramco Team Series victory

Charley Hull won the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh, her first victory in two years.

Britain's Hull started the final round two shots off the lead but hit a 66 to finish on 18 under par, a comfortable lead three shots ahead of her next nearest challenger, Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup.

It was Hull's first tournament win across the LPGA and Ladies European Tours in two years. The Englishwoman has finished a runner-up on six occasions since her victory in the Volunteers of America Classic in October 2022.

On Saturday Hull started the third and final round strongly, sinking five birdies on the first seven holes to take charge of the leaderboard.

With three more birdies, overriding two bogeys on the 14th and 17th holes, she completed a dominant performance on the final day.

"On the 16th hole the sun was across the water and I just couldn't see and I just came off my drive," Hull said afterwards.

"But apart from that, 17 was a really quick putt and the last hole I hit a good drive - a bit too good - into the bunker and then just two putts to win, so it was pretty good.

"I felt like my game has been pretty good all season, I've been knocking on the door quite a lot over the last couple of years and this week it all came together and I feel good."