The Players 2025: When is it live on Sky Sports? Key TV times, ways to watch and bonus live coverage from TPC Sawgrass

The stars of the PGA Tour head to TPC Sawgrass for one of the biggest events in the golfing calendar, with round-the-clock coverage of The Players exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports is offering extended live coverage of the PGA Tour's flagship event, where the majority of the world's top 50 will compete for a bumper $25m tournament purse and a $4.5m first prize.

Scottie Scheffler returns as a two-time defending champion, having become the first player in history to win the event in successive seasons, with the world No 1 now having the chance to match Jack Nicklaus' all-time tally of three Players Championship wins.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Players in 2024, where Scottie Scheffler defended his title in impressive fashion

Rory McIlroy has another chance to close the gap at the top of the world rankings, in the event he won back in 2019, while two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg are among the others chasing victory.

When does coverage start on Sky Sports Golf?

A special 'Live from The Players' show will offer seven hours on the Wednesday of tournament week, covering the latest news and interviews from 1pm.

Wednesday night's live action from 8pm sees the Creator Classic, featuring some of the biggest YouTube golf content creators taking on TPC Sawgrass, before the tournament itself begins on Thursday.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Live coverage of The Players will begin from Thursday and Friday at 11.30am and follow the action from before the opening tee shot until after the close of play, with the action then live from 1pm on both days over the weekend.

What can I watch on Sky Sports+?

There will be more options to consume The Players than ever before thanks to Sky Sports+, with six bonus feeds on top of the four additional feeds available each week during PGA Tour coverage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at every televised hole-in-one at the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most famous holes on the PGA Tour

Sky Sports+ is live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app. You can head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

The Sky Sports+ linear channel will have marquee group coverage from each of the first three days, starting at 12.30pm over the first two rounds and 3pm on the Saturday.

The PGA Tour's main feed, another Featured Group and a Featured Holes feed will be available all four rounds on Sky Sports+, along with SIX bonus groups to follow some of the other players in the field.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Golf's Henni Zuel takes a closer look at the iconic TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Key TV times (all UK times and live on Sky Sports Golf)

Wednesday - 1300-2000 - 'Live from The Players'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best moments ever seen at The Players, featuring holes-in-one, amazing shots and more!

Wednesday - 2000-2300 - The Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass

Thursday - 1130-2300 - The Players LIVE!

Friday -1130-2300 - The Players LIVE!

Saturday - 1300-2300 - The Players LIVE!

Sunday - 1300-2230 - The Players LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy looks back through his 'rocky history' at The Players, featuring a victory, missed cuts and a mixed bag in between!

Thursday's Marquee Group and Featured Group coverage (UK times)

1224 Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

1235 Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley

1246 Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Wyndham Clark

1729 Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at how Scottie Scheffler overcame injury issues in 2024 at The Players Championship to defend his title. He'll be targeting an historic three-peat at TPC Sawgrass this week

1740 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

Who is involved in Thursday's Bonus Groups?

Bonus Group 1: 1246 - Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris

Bonus Group 2: 1308 - Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Bonus Group 3: 1319 - Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

Bonus Group 4: 1308 - Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

Bonus Group 5: 1718 - Justin Rose, Harris English, Billy Horschel

Bonus Group 6: 1813 - Harry Hall, Chris Gutterup, Si Woo Kim

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Bale lists his golf greats; including the greatest golf shot he's ever hit, the best piece of golfing advice he's ever been given and who football's best golfer is

How else can I follow The Players?

Daily one-hour highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

Skysports.com and mobile app will deliver news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blogging running through all four tournament rounds.

The Players is part of a huge week on Sky Sports, with the start of the F1 season, a big weekend of Premier League, SPL and EFL football, Premier League darts, Indian Wells tennis and much more!

Who will win The Players? Watch from March 13-16 live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.