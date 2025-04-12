The Masters 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for third round at Augusta National

Groupings and tee times for the third round of the 89th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Justin Rose takes a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau into the weekend, with world No 2 Rory McIlroy a further stroke back in tied-third as he looks to complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy is joined on six under by Canada's Corey Conners, with Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler - chasing back-to-back wins at The Masters - all within three strokes of the lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy shot a stunning six-under-par 66 to charge up the leaderboard at The Masters and get within two of the lead

Third-round pairings and tee times

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

1450 Tom Kim (Kor)

1500 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jordan Spieth

1510 Stephen Jaeger (Ger), Max Greyserman

1520 Danny Willett (Eng), JT Poston

1530 Jon Rahm (Spa), Zach Johnson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Defending champion Scottie Scheffler shot a one-under-par 71 in his second round at The Masters

1540 Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia

1550 Denny McCarthy, JJ Spaun

1610 Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel

1620 Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1630 Aaron Rai (Eng), Justin Thomas

1640 Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Some of the biggest names in the game look back to Tiger Woods’ 16th hole chip at Augusta, 20 years on from the legendary event, sharing where they were when it happened and attempt to explain just how hard a shot it is

1650 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Wyndham Clark

1700 Nick Taylor (Can), Daniel Berger

1710 Tom Hoge, Max Homa

1730 Harris English, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1740 Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria (Col)

1750 Brian Harman, Bubba Watson

1800 Davis Riley, Michael Kim

1810 Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1820 Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1830 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1850 Jason Day (Aus), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1900 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1910 Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1920 Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry (Ire)

1930 Rory McIlroy (NI), Corey Conners (Can)

1940 Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau

Image: Bryson DeChambeau will play alongside Masters leader Justin Rose at Augusta National on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports Golf will be showing record hours of live coverage from the 2025 contest, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years.

A new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.

Sky Sports+ on Sky Q and Sky Glass will provide plenty of bonus feeds and allow you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout, including Amen Corner and more.

Who will win The Masters? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the second round begins with Featured Groups on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.