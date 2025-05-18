PGA Championship 2025 tee times: Full R4 pairings and UK start times for final round at Quail Hollow
Scottie Scheffler and Alex Noren go out in the final group at 7.40pm UK time; Masters champion Rory McIlroy paired with Christiaan Bezuidenhout on Sunday; watch the final round of the PGA Championship live from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday 18 May 2025 19:54, UK
Full pairings and tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship, held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Scottie Scheffler covered his last five holes in five under par to complete a superb third round of 65 and reach 11 under par, with Sweden's Alex Noren his nearest challenger on eight under in just his second competitive start since October.
The pair will go out in the final group on Sunday at 7.40pm, where Scheffler will look to close out a third major title, with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick among those inside the top 10 and looking to mount a final-round comeback.
Rory McIlroy has left too much to do in his bid for back-to-back major titles, following his Grand Slam glory at The Masters last month, with the world No 2 some 13 strokes off the pace and playing alongside South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout on Sunday.
A three-and-a-half-hour delay due to thunderstorms saw the third round played in threeballs and under a two-tee start, with tournament officials reverting back to everyone starting at the first hole and in twos for Sunday's final round.
Sunday's R4 tee times
USA unless stated; All times BST
1310 Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1320 Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1330 Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie (Aus)
1340 Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
1350 Tom Kim (Kor), Michael Kim
1400 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1410 Justin Lower, Kevin Yu (Tpe)
1420 Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
1430 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Collin Morikawa
1440 Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
1450 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1510 Richard Bland (Eng), Sam Stevens
1520 Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Corey Conners (Can)
1530 Luke Donald (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1540 Marco Penge (Eng), Beau Hossler
1550 Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
1600 Harris English, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1610 Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria (Col)
1620 Rafael Campos (Pue), Cameron Young
1630 Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1640 Harry Hall (Eng), Taylor Moore
1650 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1710 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), David Puig (Esp)
1720 JJ Spaun, Alex Smalley
1730 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Maverick McNealy
1740 Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
1750 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Max Greyserman
1800 Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
1810 Lucas Glover, Cam Davis (Aus)
1820 Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
1830 Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)
1840 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1900 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
1910 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Keegan Bradley
1920 Jon Rahm (Esp), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1930 Davis Riley, JT Poston
1940 Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren (Swe)
