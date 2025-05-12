PGA Championship 2025: TV coverage, Quail Hollow schedule, UK start times and how to watch or stream men's major on Sky Sports

The men’s major season continues this week at the PGA Championship, with extended coverage from Quail Hollow exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion after last year's victory at Valhalla, where he registered the lowest 72-hole total in men's major history to finish a shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler hopes to build on his victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this month and register a third major title, while Rory McIlroy arrives as pre-tournament favourite after an impressive start to 2025.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with a dramatic play-off victory at The Masters last month, his fifth major title and first since 2014, with the Northern Irishman now looking to win the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time.

The world No 2 is already a four-time winner at Quail Hollow Club, the venue for the PGA Tour's Truist Championship - formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship, with McIlroy chasing back-to-back major victories.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters at Augusta National, where Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam after beating Justin Rose in a play-off

Jordan Spieth has another opportunity to claim the victory required to complete the career Grand Slam, while Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are among the others set to challenge for major success in North Carolina.

When is the PGA Championship live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports is the home of the majors, including the PGA Championship, with over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days and a host of extra programming available throughout the week.

"Live from The PGA Championship" will offer eight hours of extended build-up, news and interviews on both Tuesday and Wednesday, before live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday at 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage begins from the same time on Friday for the second round, ahead of the live action starting at 3pm on Saturday and 4pm for Sunday's final round, with one-hour highlights available the morning after each day's action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, where Xander Schauffele claimed victory

PGA Championship 2025: key TV times (all BST and on Sky Sports Golf)

Tuesday May 13 - 1400-2200 - Live from the PGA Championship

Wednesday May 14 - 1400-2200 - Live from the PGA Championship

Thursday May 15 - 1300-0000 - Day one LIVE!

Friday May 16 - 1300-0000 - Day two LIVE!

Saturday May 17 - 1500-0000 - Day three LIVE!

Sunday May 18 - 1600-0000 - Final round LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, check out some of the best shots ever played in the tournament's history

How to watch the PGA Championship in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage available at various points throughout the week on Sky Sports Main Event.

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app - with the option to go onboard with any driver!

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the PGA Championship in a dedicated live blog throughout the week.

FREE Highlights: Watch near-live clips and post-round highlights on the Sky Sports app

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the best bits from Rory McIlroy's 2014 PGA Championship victory, his second major title of that year

How to watch the PGA Championship with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section Tap on the Sky Sports Golf channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime! See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch live from May 15-18 on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday May 15 from 1pm. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.