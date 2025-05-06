PGA Championship 2025 field: Who is playing at Quail Hollow? Latest line-up for second men's major of the year
Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion; Rory McIlroy chases back-to-back major victories after his Grand Slam win at The Masters; World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau part of strong field; Watch from May 15-18 live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 6 May 2025 18:27, UK
Tiger Woods has officially been ruled out of this month’s PGA Championship after the 15-time major champion was not included in the field for the second major of the year.
The PGA of America confirmed the entry list the event at the Quail Hollow Club, live from May 15 on Sky Sports Golf, with Woods a notable absentee as he continues to recover from injury.
Woods was widely expected to sit out of the event, a tournament he was won four times, having undergone surgery on an Achilles injury in March and already missed The Masters.
Rory McIlroy will arrive chasing back-to-back major titles and a third PGA Championship victory, a month on from becoming just the sixth player in the men's game to complete the career Grand Slam.
McIlroy is already a four-time winner at the North Carolina venue, which traditionally hosts the Truist Championship - previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, while Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion after last year's record-breaking victory.
Schauffele carded the lowest 72-hole total in men's major history to claim a one-shot victory last year over Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open a month later and is one of 15 players from the LIV Golf League scheduled to tee it up.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler won the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this month and is chasing a third major victory, while Jordan Spieth has another opportunity to claim the only missing major required to complete the career Grand Slam.
PGA Championship field (Correct as of May 6)
USA unless stated; [CFT] indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team, made up of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals
Ludvig Åberg (Swe)
Byeong Hun An (Kor)
Daniel Berger
Brian Bergstol [CFT]
Christaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
Akshay Bhatia
Brandon Bingaman [CFT]
Richard Bland (Eng)
Michael Block [CFT]
Keegan Bradley
Jacob Bridgeman
Dean Burmester (Rsa)
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos (Pue)
Laurie Canter (Eng)
Patrick Cantlay
John Catlin
Bud Cauley
Eugenio Chacarra (Esp)
Andre Chi [CFT]
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Tyler Collet [CFT]
Corey Conners (Can)
Cameron Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry (Bel)
Luke Donald (Eng)
Jesse Droemer [CFT]
Jason Dufner
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria (Col)
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Bobby Gates [CFT]
Ryan Gerard
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Larkin Gross [CFT]
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Harry Hall (Eng)
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington (Ire)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Justin Hicks [CFT]
Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossley
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Nic Ishee [CFT]
Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
Dustn Johnson
Tom Johnson [CFT]
Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
Michael Kartrude [CFT]
Martin Kaymer (Ger)
John Keefer
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kirk Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Greg Koch [CFT]
Brooks Koepka
Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Ryan Lenahan [CFT]
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Tom McKibbin (NIrl)
Maverick McNealy
Shaun Micheel
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Keta Nakajima (Jpn)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
Dylan Newman [CFT]
Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
Alex Noren (Swe)
Niklas Norgaard (Den)
Shaun Norris (Rsa)
Andrew Novak
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
John Parry (Eng)
Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
Taylor Pendrith (Can)
Marco Penge (Eng)
JT Poston
Seamus Power (Ire)
David Puig (Esp)
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Aaron Rai (Eng)
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose (Eng)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott (Aus)
Vijay Singh (Fij)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Elvis Smylie (Aus)
John Somers [CFT]
Bob Sowards [CFT]
JJ Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Eric Steger [CFT]
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Nick Taylor (Can)
Rupe Taylor [CFT]
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Sami Valimaki (Fin)
Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)
Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
Karl Vilips (Aus)
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace (Eng)
Timothy Wiseman [CFT]
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu (Tpe)
Will Zalatoris
Alternates (as of May 6): 1. Patrick Fishburn, 2. Rico Hoey (Phi), 3. Michael Thorbjornsen, 4. Victor Perez (Fra), 5. Alex Smalley, 6. Vince Whaley, 7. Doug Ghim, 8. Matt Kuchar, 9. Carson Young, 10. David Lipsky
