PGA Championship 2025 field: Who is playing at Quail Hollow? Latest line-up for second men's major of the year

Tiger Woods has officially been ruled out of this month’s PGA Championship after the 15-time major champion was not included in the field for the second major of the year.

The PGA of America confirmed the entry list the event at the Quail Hollow Club, live from May 15 on Sky Sports Golf, with Woods a notable absentee as he continues to recover from injury.

Woods was widely expected to sit out of the event, a tournament he was won four times, having undergone surgery on an Achilles injury in March and already missed The Masters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods confirmed in March that he faces a long spell away from the PGA Tour and is a doubt for the major season, having ruptured his Achilles

Rory McIlroy will arrive chasing back-to-back major titles and a third PGA Championship victory, a month on from becoming just the sixth player in the men's game to complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy is already a four-time winner at the North Carolina venue, which traditionally hosts the Truist Championship - previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, while Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion after last year's record-breaking victory.

Schauffele carded the lowest 72-hole total in men's major history to claim a one-shot victory last year over Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open a month later and is one of 15 players from the LIV Golf League scheduled to tee it up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, where Xander Schauffele claimed his major breakthrough

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler won the AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this month and is chasing a third major victory, while Jordan Spieth has another opportunity to claim the only missing major required to complete the career Grand Slam.

PGA Championship field (Correct as of May 6)

USA unless stated; [CFT] indicates a member of the Corebridge Financial Team, made up of 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals

Ludvig Åberg (Swe)

Byeong Hun An (Kor)

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol [CFT]

Christaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman [CFT]

Richard Bland (Eng)

Michael Block [CFT]

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shepmates celebrated Michael Block's hole in one at Oak Hill during the 2023 PGA championship in the most hilarious way!

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos (Pue)

Laurie Canter (Eng)

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra (Esp)

Andre Chi [CFT]

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet [CFT]

Corey Conners (Can)

Cameron Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry (Bel)

Luke Donald (Eng)

Jesse Droemer [CFT]

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria (Col)

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Bobby Gates [CFT]

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross [CFT]

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Harry Hall (Eng)

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington (Ire)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks [CFT]

Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossley

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Nic Ishee [CFT]

Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

Dustn Johnson

Tom Johnson [CFT]

Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

Michael Kartrude [CFT]

Martin Kaymer (Ger)

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kirk Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch [CFT]

Brooks Koepka

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Ryan Lenahan [CFT]

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy's best shots from his historical Grand Slam victory at The Masters

Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keta Nakajima (Jpn)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

Dylan Newman [CFT]

Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

Alex Noren (Swe)

Niklas Norgaard (Den)

Shaun Norris (Rsa)

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

John Parry (Eng)

Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Taylor Pendrith (Can)

Marco Penge (Eng)

JT Poston

Seamus Power (Ire)

David Puig (Esp)

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Aaron Rai (Eng)

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose (Eng)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the highs and lows of Scottie Scheffler's second round at the 2024 PGA Championship, where he went from being arrested to major contention

Adam Scott (Aus)

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Elvis Smylie (Aus)

John Somers [CFT]

Bob Sowards [CFT]

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger [CFT]

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Nick Taylor (Can)

Rupe Taylor [CFT]

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Sami Valimaki (Fin)

Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)

Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

Karl Vilips (Aus)

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace (Eng)

Timothy Wiseman [CFT]

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu (Tpe)

Will Zalatoris

Alternates (as of May 6): 1. Patrick Fishburn, 2. Rico Hoey (Phi), 3. Michael Thorbjornsen, 4. Victor Perez (Fra), 5. Alex Smalley, 6. Vince Whaley, 7. Doug Ghim, 8. Matt Kuchar, 9. Carson Young, 10. David Lipsky

Who will win the second men's major of the year? Watch the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday May 15 from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.