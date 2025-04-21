Rory McIlroy schedule: Latest results, confirmed events, majors, Ryder Cup and where he could play in 2025

Rory McIlroy is chasing more PGA Tour and DP World Tour success in 2025, having already ticked off his biggest goal of winning The Masters and completing the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy kicked off his year on the DP World Tour, finishing tied fourth at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as he returned to the UAE two months after winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy became just the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam after a dramatic play-off victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National, where he let a four-shot lead slip over the closing holes before winning on the first extra hole.

The Northern Irishman's fifth major title is his first since the 2014 PGA Championship and sets up a huge year, where more major victories and a historic Ryder Cup success on American soil will be among the targets.

Where will McIlroy play next?

McIlroy sat out of the RBC Heritage, the latest Signature Event on the PGA Tour, but returns to action - alongside Shane Lowry - as defending champions of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans from Thursday.

He also returns as defending champion at the Truist Championship - previously called the Wells Fargo Championship - from May 8-11, an event he has already won four times and cruised to a five-shot victory at last year.

That event is being played away from the Quail Hollow Club due to it hosting the PGA Championship the following week, where he will look to win the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time and claim a second successive major.

McIlroy's 2025 season so far

The Northern Irishman began his PGA Tour season with victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, beating good friend and Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry by two strokes in California.

He added a second win of the season the following month at The Players, where he outlasted JJ Spaun in play-off - via a Monday finish - to win the PGA Tour's flagship event for the first time since 2019.

McIlroy elected to play the Texas Children's Houston Open to fine-tune his game ahead of The Masters and finished tied-fifth, before making sporting history with his play-off win at The Masters.

Rory McIlroy's results and schedule for 2025

Subject to change

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Tied-fourth

January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - WINNER

February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-17th

March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-15th

March 13-16 - The Players - WINNER

March 27-30 - Texas Children's Houston Open - Tied-fifth

April 10-13 - The Masters - WINNER

April 24-27 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans (team event with Shane Lowry)

May 8-11 - Truist Championship (Signature Event)

May 15-18 - PGA Championship

May 29-June 1 - The Memorial (Signature Event)

June 5-8 - RBC Canadian Open

June 12-15 - US Open

June 19-22 - Travelers Championship (Signature Event)

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open

July 17-20 - The Open

August 14-17 - BMW Championship

August 21-24 - Tour Championship

September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship

September 26-28 - Ryder Cup

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship

More major and Ryder Cup success to come?

McIlroy's Masters victory ended a 3,899-day wait for a fifth major title and will be the favourite at the PGA Championship in May, a tournament and a venue where he has previously enjoyed success.

The Northern Irishman will head to Oakmont having ended no worse than ninth in each of his last six US Open appearances, before a return to Royal Portrush for The Open to play a course where he missed the cut in 2019 but previously held a course record as a teenager.

McIlroy will play a key role for Luke Donald's European team at the Ryder Cup, where they search for a historic win on American soil at Bethpage Black from September 26-28.

Which other events has McIlroy won?

McIlroy's five major winners are the 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 The Open, 2014 PGA Championship and 2025 The Masters.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and has featured in every edition since, helping Team Europe to victory over Team USA in five of his seven appearances so far.

His PGA Tour career highlights include four wins at the Wells Fargo Championship, three wins at the Tour Championship and two wins at The Players, while he is a three-time winner on the FedExCup.

