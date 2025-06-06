Canadian Open: Rory McIlroy set to miss the cut after quadruple bogey during second round of tournament
Rory McIlroy carded a quadruple bogey in his second round of the RBC Canadian Open: it is his first tournament since the PGA Championship; watch the Canadian Open on Saturday, with early coverage live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm ahead of full coverage from 6pm
Friday 6 June 2025 21:51, UK
Rory McIlroy looks set to miss the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after carding a quadruple bogey in his second round on Friday.
The Masters champion, already facing an uphill battle after shooting one over par on Thursday, saw his hopes all but ended when he shot eight on the par-four fifth at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
After a further bogey at the eighth, the Northern Irishman sat six over par midway through his second round, six shots off the projected cut line at two under.
It was a better day for Irishman Shane Lowry, whose two-under-par 68 took him to eight under, four shots behind leader Cameron Champ.
McIlroy's bid began to unravel when he missed the fairway to the right from the fifth tee. He then put his second shot out of bounds and took a penalty after playing a provisional ball.
He missed the green with his fifth shot and needed three more to find the hole.
Champ was in a strong position after taking the clubhouse lead with his four-under-par 66.
