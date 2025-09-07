Rory McIlroy wins Amgen Irish Open: Grand Slam winner excited by game ahead of Ryder Cup after 'special' victory at The K Club

Rory McIlroy is excited by the state of his game heading into this month’s Ryder Cup after snatching a dramatic victory on home soil at the Amgen Irish Open.

McIlroy overturned a four-shot deficit during a remarkable final round at The K Club, where a stunning final-hole eagle closed a six-under 66 and forced a play-off with Joakim Lagergren.

The world No 2 birdied all three extra holes to win his home national open for a second time, at the same venue he did in 2016, with a fourth worldwide title of the season his first since completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters.

McIlroy extended his lead at the top of the Race to Dubai standings and is pushing for a seventh Order of Merit title, with the Northern Irishman now looking to build on his stellar season when representing Team Europe at Bethpage Black.

"To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year," McIlroy admitted. "2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best of my career.

"As I said, we're not finished yet. I've got a big week next week at Wentworth and then obviously everyone's looking forward to the Ryder Cup. I'm just so happy my game's in good shape.

"I feel like I'm playing well. Excited for what's coming up."

How Irish Open win 'exceeded all expectations'

Last year's Irish Open runner-up charged into a share of the lead with a front-nine 31 and moved into the solo advantage with a birdie at the 13th, only to find himself two behind until he nailed a 30-foot eagle on the 72nd hole.

McIlroy - who missed a putt to force a play-off in last year's contest - posted two-putt birdies on the first two extra holes before securing victory on the next after Lagergren found the water, sparking wild celebrations from the Irish crowd.

"I just feel so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people," McIlroy added. "The support has been amazing all week. I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a Green Jacket and all that, but this has been incredible.

"This has exceeded all of my expectations. Just so, so happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win.

"I had a putt last year at [Royal County Down] to force a play-off with Rasmus [Hojgaard] and it just missed on the high side, so it felt like [the eagle at the 18th] was a little bit of redemption.

"I wanted to be aggressive with it - such a cool feeling, cool moment for that to go in, and that gave me a chance in the play-off. It just felt like it was him who was going to blink first.

"Joakim hit a poor second shot in on that play-off hole and that opened the door for me, and I'm just so happy to win my second Irish Open."

McGinley praises 'box office' McIlroy

McIlroy skipped the first event of the FedExCup PlayOffs before failing to contend in the final two, ending joint-23rd at the Tour Championship, but former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes he is now showing positive signs ahead of this year's clash with Team USA.

"If anybody didn't think Rory McIlroy was ever box office, he has just confirmed it!" McGinley told Sky Sports. "The way he finished - the crowd reaction - and then right into the play-off was just brilliant.

"He [McIlroy] has been quiet the last few weeks on the PGA Tour, he's had a bit of a break and he's come over here. He was looking for a bit of form this week and next and he's found it.

"Every day you could see Rory was getting back into form, he was driving the ball better, his iron play was better, his putting was particularly strong. He made one bogey in the last three rounds which is pretty impressive around The K Club.

"He is trending, his game is where it needs to be and he's starting to be really prime not just for next week, but obviously the big one in a few weeks' time in the Ryder Cup. That's what everybody behind the scenes - and Luke Donald in particular - is looking for."

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to Wentworth in Surrey next for the BMW PGA Championship, a Rolex Series event where 11 of Team Europe's 12-man Ryder Cup side - including McIlroy, Hatton, Lowry and Jon Rahm - are all scheduled to feature.

There will be extended live coverage from all four tournament rounds of the DP World Tour's Flagship Event, with Featured Groups live from 8.30am on Thursday ahead of full coverage from midday. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.