2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland to be held from September 17-19 as tournament celebrates centenary edition
The 2027 Ryder Cup will take place from September 17-19 at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland; will be centenary edition of the Ryder Cup with the tournament first held in 1927; Europe are current Ryder Cup holders and will face USA in New York this September in 2025 edition
Wednesday 28 May 2025 09:15, UK
The 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland will take place from September 17-19 as the biennial tournament celebrates its centenary edition.
The tournament was first staged in Massachusetts in 1927 when Team USA beat a Great Britain side 9.5-2.5 and the event at Adare Manor will be the 46th Ryder Cup.
It will be the second time Ireland has hosted the competition, having previously done so in 2006 when a European squad captained by Ian Woosnam beat USA 18.5-9.5 at The K Club in County Kildare.
- Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺📱
- 2025 Ryder Cup: All you need to know ⛳🏆
- Choose the sports notifications you want 🔔
- Listen to the Sky Sports Golf Podcast 🎧
Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after victory in Rome in 2023.
They will be looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012 when the 2025 edition is held at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28 this year, live on Sky Sports.
Speaking on the 2027 Ryder Cup, Guy Kinnings, the chief executive of the European Tour Group, said: "The official announcement of the dates is always a significant milestone in the Ryder Cup journey for a country and a venue.
"Rory McIlroy's victory in the Masters last month to complete the career Grand Slam, combined with anticipation of July's Open Championship [at Royal Portrush] has already heightened the buzz around golf on the island of Ireland.
"This announcement will add to that excitement as Ireland continues its preparation to host golf's greatest team competition."
The course at Adare Manor, which is located along the banks of the River Maigue and was extensively renovated in 2017, hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008, with Padraig Harrington and Richard Finch winning those tournaments respectively.
Adare Manor also staged the JP McManus Pro-Am in 2005, 2010 and 2022.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland