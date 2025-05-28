2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland to be held from September 17-19 as tournament celebrates centenary edition

The 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland will take place from September 17-19 as the biennial tournament celebrates its centenary edition.

The tournament was first staged in Massachusetts in 1927 when Team USA beat a Great Britain side 9.5-2.5 and the event at Adare Manor will be the 46th Ryder Cup.

It will be the second time Ireland has hosted the competition, having previously done so in 2006 when a European squad captained by Ian Woosnam beat USA 18.5-9.5 at The K Club in County Kildare.

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after victory in Rome in 2023.

They will be looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012 when the 2025 edition is held at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28 this year, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Adare Manor held the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008

Speaking on the 2027 Ryder Cup, Guy Kinnings, the chief executive of the European Tour Group, said: "The official announcement of the dates is always a significant milestone in the Ryder Cup journey for a country and a venue.

"Rory McIlroy's victory in the Masters last month to complete the career Grand Slam, combined with anticipation of July's Open Championship [at Royal Portrush] has already heightened the buzz around golf on the island of Ireland.

"This announcement will add to that excitement as Ireland continues its preparation to host golf's greatest team competition."

Image: Rory McIlroy is likely to play a key role for Team Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup

The course at Adare Manor, which is located along the banks of the River Maigue and was extensively renovated in 2017, hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008, with Padraig Harrington and Richard Finch winning those tournaments respectively.

Adare Manor also staged the JP McManus Pro-Am in 2005, 2010 and 2022.