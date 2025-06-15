Ladies European Tour: Wales' Darcey Harry claims maiden victory with three-shot win at Hulencourt Women's Open

Darcey Harry clinched her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title with an impressive three-shot victory at the Hulencourt Women's Open in Belgium.

The Welshwoman went into the final round a stroke behind Avani Prashanth and recovered from an early bogey to card four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the fifth to reach the turn three ahead.

Harry cancelled out a bogey at the 11th with an eagle-birdie burst from the 13th, extending her advantage over the chasing pack, with a four-under 68 enough to end the week on 13 under.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Victory comes just a day after she turned 22 and sees her follow England's Mimi Rhodes to win in the rookie LET season, with Harry proud of overcoming nerves to secure the biggest title of her career to-date.

"I don't even know what to say right now", Harry said. "I'm so excited. I didn't think I'd ever picture myself winning on the LET, so it's so nice to know I've finally done it.

"I started off with a bogey, but there's lots of birdie chances out there as the course condition is so good. If you're hitting good shots, you get rewarded, and I hit a few good putts today.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I think I came out today to try and get a good score, so I wanted to prove to myself I could continue with another good show on the course. I wasn't really thinking about the leaderboard which I think really helped me today."

Harry finished three strokes clear of was France's Nastasia Nadaud, who finished the week on 10 under par, with New Zealand's Amelia Garvey a further shot back in third after a final-round 66.

Germany's Helen Briem finished the week in fourth place and Ireland's Lauren Walsh shared fifth with overnight leader Prashanth, who slipped back to seven under after a three-over 75, with England's Cara Gainer in tied-seventh and seven strokes off Harry.

Image: Avani Prashanth mixed one birdie with four bogeys on the final day

What's next?

The Ladies European Tour season heads to the Czech Republic next for the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, starting on Friday at Royal Beroun Golf Club.

The women's major season continues with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, held at PGA Frisco, with coverage live on Thursday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream no contract on NOW.