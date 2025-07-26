ISPS Handa Senior Open: Padraig Harrington takes two-shot lead into final round

Padraig Harrington birdied the final hole for a two-shot lead over Justin Leonard going into the final round of the ISPS Handa Senior Open as the Irishman goes for his second senior major of the year.

Harrington was among four players who had at least a share of the lead at some point during the round on the Old Course at Sunningdale. He seized the lead with birdies on the 13th and 14th hole, and a closing birdie to fnish five under for the day.

Harrington has been in the United Kingdom the last three weeks for links golf, starting with the Scottish Open. He won the US Senior Open in Colorado a month ago.

Leonard, the only PGA Tour Champions player to make the cut last week in the British Open at Royal Portrush, also had a second straight 65. Thomas Bjorn carded a 67 and was three shots behind.

Harrington and Leonard are past British Open champions - Leonard at Royal Troon in 1997, Harrington winning the first of two claret jugs a decade later at Carnoustie in 2007 and Royal Birkdale the followng year.

Either one can become the fifth player to win the British Open and Senior British Open, a feat last accomplished by Darren Clarke in 2022.

Steven Alker, a two-time Charles Schwab Cup winner who opened with a 73, tried to get back in the game. He shot 66 and was among four players at eight under, five shots behind.

The winner is exempt for the 154th British Open next year at Royal Birkdale.

