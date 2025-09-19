Ryder Cup 2025: TV times, bonus coverage and how to watch live on Sky Sports as Team USA host Team Europe at Bethpage Black
How can I watch the 2025 Ryder Cup on Sky Sports? What extra coverage is available from Bethpage Black? Key TV times for this year's contest in New York, including bonus coverage; Watch the Ryder Cup live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports Golf
Friday 19 September 2025 06:12, UK
Team Europe chases a famous Ryder Cup victory against Team USA this month, with extended coverage from Bethpage Black exclusively live on Sky Sports.
Luke Donald captains a strong European side in New York, featuring 11 of the 12 players from their 2023 success in Rome, where they look to become the first team to win an away Ryder Cup since 2012.
Keegan Bradley takes charge of an American team headlined by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau, with Team USA aiming to extend a run where eight of the nine Ryder Cups have been won by the home team.
A tight contest is expected in front of a hostile New York crowd, with Sky Sports offering live coverage from all seven days of Ryder Cup week and round-the-clock action throughout the biennial contest.
When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?
There will be over three hours of live build-up from all three days of the Ryder Cup itself, with that show starting at 9am on Friday September 26 and Saturday September 27 before beginning at 2pm for the Sunday singles.
Full coverage will start from midday over the first two days, ahead of the foursomes session beginning at 12.10pm, with coverage switching to the fourballs action from approximately 5pm.
Live coverage will continue until at least 11pm over the first two days, with the Sunday singles live - in full - from 5pm and following the Ryder Cup through until long after the final putt is holed.
Sky Sports subscribers can download the Sky Sports App to watch the Ryder Cup live on their phones, with the website and app also offering news, highlights, latest scores and a live text blog throughout the week.
What coverage is available before the Ryder Cup?
'Live from the Ryder Cup' will offer daily news, interviews and updates from Bethpage Black ahead of this year's contest, with a three-hour show on Monday evening from 8pm before extended coverage for the next three preview days.
The programme - beginning at 1pm from Tuesday to Thursday - will feature the best bits from the press conferences and live look-ins at the team practice rounds, plus offer live updates from Team Europe's bid to regain the Junior Ryder Cup.
Wednesday's show will also offer updates from the Ryder Cup All-Star Match, where Brooklyn Beckham, Eli Manning and Noah Kahan are among the notable names scheduled to compete, while Thursday's coverage features the Opening Ceremony from 9pm.
TV times (all UK time and live on Sky Sports)
Monday September 22
2000-2300 - Live from the Ryder Cup
Tuesday September 23
1300-2300 - Live from the Ryder Cup
Wednesday September 24
1300-2300 - Live from the Ryder Cup (including updates from the Ryder Cup All-Star match)
Thursday September 25
1300-2100 - Live from the Ryder Cup (including updates from the Junior Ryder Cup)
2100-0000 - Opening ceremony LIVE!
Friday September 26
0900-1200 - Ryder Cup build-up LIVE!
1200-1700 - Day one foursomes LIVE!
1700-2330 - Day one fourballs LIVE!
Saturday September 27
0900-1200 - Ryder Cup build-up LIVE!
1200-1700 - Day two foursomes LIVE!
1700-2330 - Day two fourballs LIVE!
Sunday September 28
1400-1700 - Ryder Cup build-up LIVE!
1700-2330 - Sunday singles LIVE!
Extra coverage from exciting contest in New York
A featured match from all five sessions of the Ryder Cup will be available to enjoy on Sky Sports+, live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app.
You can head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres, with the featured match confirmed after the pairings have been announced.
Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee will debate the days biggest talking in a special preview show from 11.30am on Wednesday and Thursday, plus until 1am after each of the three event days.
