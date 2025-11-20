PGA Tour: Davis Thompson, Rico Hoey and Doug Ghim share lead at RSM Classic

Davis Thompson, Rico Hoey and Doug Ghim share the lead at 10 under par after the first round of the PGA Tour's season-ending RSM Classic in Georgia.

Thompson, starting on the back nine, and Hoey both shot 62 on the Plantation Course, while Ghim carded a 60 on the Seaside Course.

The trio sit a shot clear of American duo Andrew Putnam and Andrew Novak, who each made 61 over on the Seaside.

The $7m (£5.35m) tournament is the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, after which the top 100 in the standings will earn their cards for next year.

While Thompson and Philippines player Hoey had already secured their places for 2026, Ghim is looking to move up from 125th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Ghim ran off four straight birdies, two of them from the 15-foot range, and he had a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th hole that slid by the hole.

Image: Ghim is looking to move up from 125th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and secure a place on the 2026 PGA Tour.

"I thought I made it halfway there and at the end of the day that's all I really can do," Ghim said. "Just pleased to just have a chance really."

He's not sure how high he has to finish to get into the top 100, and he's not sure he wants to know.

"If someone tells me, it doesn't really change anything," Ghim said. "I probably need to finish top three. I don't know exactly what the numbers are, but honestly, out here finishing third is almost just as hard as winning. So I'm just focused on playing solid golf and hopefully getting my chance to win."

Ireland's Seamus Power made a six-under 64 on Seaside as he also looks to finish in the top 100.

Players take on both the Seaside and Plantation courses over the opening two rounds, with the cut made on Friday. The closing weekend will then be played on the Seaside Course.