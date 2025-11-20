PGA Tour: Doug Ghim narrowly misses out on '59 round' as three share RSM Classic lead after low-scoring start

Doug Ghim narrowly missed a putt for a '59 round' as he equalled the course record and grabbed a share of the lead after a low-scoring opening day at the RSM Classic.

Ghim carded an opening-round 60 on the Seaside Course - a par-70 layout - to share the lead with Davis Thompson and Rico Hoey, who both carded 10-under 62s on the Plantation Course.

The trio sit a shot clear of American duo Andrew Putnam and Andrew Novak, who posted opening-round 61s on the Seaside. Putnam was also in range of a sub-60 round until he closed with two pars.

The $7m (£5.35m) tournament is the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, after which the top 100 in the standings will earn their cards for next year.

While Thompson and Philippines player Hoey had already secured their places for 2026, Ghim is looking to move up from 125th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Image: Thompson holds a share of the lead after the first day of the RSM Classic in Georgia

Ghim ran off four straight birdies, two of them from the 15-foot range, and he had a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th hole - for a sub-60 round that slid by the hole.

"I thought I made it halfway there and at the end of the day that's all I really can do," Ghim said. "Just pleased to just have a chance really."

He's not sure how high he has to finish to get into the top 100, and he's not sure he wants to know.

"If someone tells me, it doesn't really change anything," Ghim said. "I probably need to finish top three. I don't know exactly what the numbers are, but honestly, out here finishing third is almost just as hard as winning. So I'm just focused on playing solid golf and hopefully getting my chance to win."

Ireland's Seamus Power made a six-under 64 on Seaside as he also looks to finish in the top 100. English pair Matt Wallace and David Skinns are a further shot back.

Players take on both the Seaside and Plantation courses over the opening two rounds, with the cut made on Friday. The closing weekend will then be played on the Seaside Course.

