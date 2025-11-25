Ladies European Tour: Mimi Rhodes relishing season finale at Open de Espana and bid to snatch Order of Merit from Shannon Tan

Mimi Rhodes looks to cap off a memorable maiden year on the Ladies European Tour by snatching the Order of Merit title at the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Rhodes has already wrapped up the LET Rookie of the Year title after winning three times in an impressive campaign, with the 23-year-old also in the running to overtake Shannon Tan in the season-long standings.

Tan sits 219.26 points ahead of the Englishwoman heading into the season finale at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf and will win the Order of Merit if she finishes above Rhodes, who needs a top-three finish to have any chance of ending the year as Ladies European Tour's No 1.

"I won't be changing my mindset," Rhodes said ahead of the tournament. "I've got a lot out of this year that I'm proud of. We'll see how it goes but either way I'm really happy with how the year has panned out.

"Shannon had a really good week in India, so she deserves to be leading right now. Hopefully, I will try and get the lead back. At the end of the day, it's my first year out here. I've made really good friends with Shannon, so there's no beef.

Image: Mimi Rhodes is the eighth Englishwoman to win the LET's Rookie of the Year title

"Of course, I want to win the Order of Merit. It's been on my radar since I got those wins at the start of the year. It's a nice event to play this week before [LPGA] Q-Series to keep the ball rolling.

"I'm not going to think too much about it [Order of Merit]. I've had a good year, but it would be nice to come out on top having been on top for most of the year."

A Rhodes win in Spain would require a solo second finish from Tan for the Singapore golfer to stay top of the Order of Merit, while a solo second for Rhodes would leave Tan needing sixth place or better to remain No 1.

If the English star were to overtake Tan - a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour this season - at the top of the rankings in Spain, Rhodes would become the eighth player to win both titles in the same season.

"It would mean a lot to me to win [the Order of Merit]," said Tan, who plays alongside Rhodes in the opening round. "Looking at the list of players who have won the Order of Merit, Georgia Hall is my idol, and she won it in 2017 and 2018. It would mean a lot.

"We have played together a couple of times together in tournaments and have played practice rounds together. We are friends off the course and get along. I enjoy playing with Mimi [Rhodes] and I know it'll be fun out there, that's the most important thing."

Tan and Rhodes are the only to players still in the running for the LET Order of Merit, while the top 10 players in the season-long standings after this week will secure a spot in the Final Stage of LPGA Q-Series.

English duo Cara Gainer and Alice Hewson head into the final event fifth and seventh respecitviely in the season-long standings, while the top 70 in the rankings after this week will secure their full playing rights for 2026.

