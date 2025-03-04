Ladies European Tour 2025 schedule: Dates, venues and Aramco Team Series events for the new season

The schedule for the 2025 Ladies European Tour season, with 30 events across 20 countries as part of a bumper calendar.

The calendar shows new events in Australia, Tenerife and Belgium, while there will be €39m (£32.3m) in total prize money, with more new venues and events to be confirmed early in 2025.

Sky Sports Golf will remain the home of the LET in 2025.

Full 2025 Ladies European Tour schedule (as announced on December 20):

February 6-8 - Lalla Meryem Cup (Winner: Cara Gainer)

February 13-15 - PIF Saudi Ladies International (Winner: Jeeno Thitikul)

March 6-9 - Australian WPGA Championship, Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club (Cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred)

March 13-16 - Australian Women's Classic, Coffs Harbour Golf Club

March 20-23 - Ford Women's NSW Open, Wollongong Golf Club

April 3-6 - Joburg Ladies Open, Modderfontein Golf Club

April 10-13 - Investec South African Women's Open, Erinvale Country and Golf Estate

May 9-11 - Aramco Series - Seoul, New Korea Country Club

May 16-18 - Dutch Ladies Open, Goyer Golf & Country Club

May 22-24 - Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort Golf Club

TBC - Potential Event - Europe

June 5-8 - Tenerife Women's Open, Abama Golf

June 12-15 - Hulencourt Women's Open, Hulencourt

June 20-22 - Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Royal Beroun Golf Club

June 26-29 - Amundi German Masters, Green Eagle Golf Courses

July 3-6 - KPMG Women's Irish Open, Carton House

July 10-13 - The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club

July 24-27 - ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links

July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open, Royal Porthcawl

August 8-10 - Aramco Series - London, Centurion Club

August 22-24 - Hills Open, Hills Golf and Sports Club, Sweden

September 5-7 - Aramco Series - TBC

September 11-13 - VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhausern

September 18-21 - La Sella Open, La Sella

September 25-27 - Lacoste Ladies Open de France, Golf Barriere Deauville

TBC - Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana

TBC - Hero Women's Indian Open, DLF Golf and Country Club

TBC - Wistron Ladies Open - Taiwan, Sunrise Golf and Country Club

November 6-8 - Aramco Series - Shenzhen, Mission Hills, China

TBC - Final event TBC