Ladies European Tour 2025 schedule: Dates, venues and Aramco Team Series events for the new season
Watch the LET Tour throughout the season live on Sky Sports Golf; the announced 2025 schedule includes new events in Australia, Tenerife and Belgium, while there will be over £32m in total prize money on offer throughout the year
Monday 3 March 2025 10:37, UK
The schedule for the 2025 Ladies European Tour season, with 30 events across 20 countries as part of a bumper calendar.
The calendar shows new events in Australia, Tenerife and Belgium, while there will be €39m (£32.3m) in total prize money, with more new venues and events to be confirmed early in 2025.
Sky Sports Golf will remain the home of the LET in 2025.
Full 2025 Ladies European Tour schedule (as announced on December 20):
February 6-8 - Lalla Meryem Cup (Winner: Cara Gainer)
February 13-15 - PIF Saudi Ladies International (Winner: Jeeno Thitikul)
March 6-9 - Australian WPGA Championship, Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club (Cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred)
March 13-16 - Australian Women's Classic, Coffs Harbour Golf Club
March 20-23 - Ford Women's NSW Open, Wollongong Golf Club
April 3-6 - Joburg Ladies Open, Modderfontein Golf Club
April 10-13 - Investec South African Women's Open, Erinvale Country and Golf Estate
May 9-11 - Aramco Series - Seoul, New Korea Country Club
May 16-18 - Dutch Ladies Open, Goyer Golf & Country Club
May 22-24 - Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort Golf Club
TBC - Potential Event - Europe
June 5-8 - Tenerife Women's Open, Abama Golf
June 12-15 - Hulencourt Women's Open, Hulencourt
June 20-22 - Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Royal Beroun Golf Club
June 26-29 - Amundi German Masters, Green Eagle Golf Courses
July 3-6 - KPMG Women's Irish Open, Carton House
July 10-13 - The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club
July 24-27 - ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links
July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open, Royal Porthcawl
August 8-10 - Aramco Series - London, Centurion Club
August 22-24 - Hills Open, Hills Golf and Sports Club, Sweden
September 5-7 - Aramco Series - TBC
September 11-13 - VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhausern
September 18-21 - La Sella Open, La Sella
September 25-27 - Lacoste Ladies Open de France, Golf Barriere Deauville
TBC - Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana
TBC - Hero Women's Indian Open, DLF Golf and Country Club
TBC - Wistron Ladies Open - Taiwan, Sunrise Golf and Country Club
November 6-8 - Aramco Series - Shenzhen, Mission Hills, China
TBC - Final event TBC