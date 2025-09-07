 Skip to content

Ladies European Tour: Nadia Iturrioz denies Charley Hull to win Aramco Houston Championship

Iturrioz claimed a fifth LET title of her career with a dominant performance which saw her finish on 13-under par; Hull had her best round of the week on Sunday but her winless streak this season continues

Stuart Hodge

@Hodgeythehack

Sunday 7 September 2025 22:48, UK

Nuria Iturrioz won her first in over two years in Houston (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Nuria Iturrioz won her first title in over two years in Houston

Spain's Nuria Iturrioz resisted a charge from England's Charley Hull to take victory at the Aramco Houston Championship.

Hull gave herself an excellent chance by going around in a five-under par 67, but had to settle for a tie for second place alongside Iturrioz's compatriot Carlota Ciganda on 11 under par.

The pair eventually finished two shots behind Iturrioz at Golfcrest Country Club, as the 29-year-old claimed a fifth Ladies European Tour title.

Also See:

More to follow...

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract