Ladies European Tour: Nadia Iturrioz denies Charley Hull to win Aramco Houston Championship

Spain's Nuria Iturrioz resisted a charge from England's Charley Hull to take victory at the Aramco Houston Championship.

Hull gave herself an excellent chance by going around in a five-under par 67, but had to settle for a tie for second place alongside Iturrioz's compatriot Carlota Ciganda on 11 under par.

The pair eventually finished two shots behind Iturrioz at Golfcrest Country Club, as the 29-year-old claimed a fifth Ladies European Tour title.

More to follow...