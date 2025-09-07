Ladies European Tour: Nadia Iturrioz denies Charley Hull to win Aramco Houston Championship
Iturrioz claimed a fifth LET title of her career with a dominant performance which saw her finish on 13-under par; Hull had her best round of the week on Sunday but her winless streak this season continues
Sunday 7 September 2025 22:48, UK
Spain's Nuria Iturrioz resisted a charge from England's Charley Hull to take victory at the Aramco Houston Championship.
Hull gave herself an excellent chance by going around in a five-under par 67, but had to settle for a tie for second place alongside Iturrioz's compatriot Carlota Ciganda on 11 under par.
The pair eventually finished two shots behind Iturrioz at Golfcrest Country Club, as the 29-year-old claimed a fifth Ladies European Tour title.
