Ladies European Tour: Mimi Rhodes wins back-to-back LET titles at Joburg Ladies Open

England's Mimi Rhodes claimed her second Ladies European Tour title at the Joburg Ladies Open, making it back-to-back victories in her rookie season.

Leading by three shots heading into the final round, Rhodes started the day ahead of South Africa's Casandra Alexander and Ireland's Lauren Walsh who were in a tie for second spot.

Rhodes produced a composed final day at Modderfontein Golf Club, carding three birdies, and posting a two-under round of 71 to end the week with a winning score of 14 under, one clear of Alexander.

Despite hitting it slightly long on the 18th, which nearly saw a play-off on the cards, Rhodes was able to keep her cool and take par for victory.

"It's honestly not sunk in yet, I'm still in shock," said the 23-year-old. "I'm really on a high and lost for words.

"I've been working so hard for this moment. I can't thank anyone enough, family and friends back home, all my coaches around the world - I've got a lot of them!"

She added: "I never would have imagined, it's honestly a dream come true and to be playing so well so early in my career. I can't wait for the rest of the season to keep the good golf going.

"It's amazing to win in another country and for it to be my second in a row, it's given me a huge amount of confidence for the rest of the season and my pro career."

Rhodes' latest success comes hot on the heels of her triumph at the Ford Women's NSW Open in Australia in her last outing in March.

Rhodes follows in the footsteps of Linn Grant, with the Swede also winning twice on the bounce in her rookie year. In 2022, Grant claimed both the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open and the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed. She also won the Joburg Ladies Open in the same year, which was her first start on the LET.

