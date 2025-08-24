Ladies European Tour: Amateur Meja Ortengren recovers from late wobble to win maiden title as England's Thalia Martin finishes fourth

Swedish amateur Meja Ortengren recovered from a late wobble, including a double bogey on her penultimate hole, to birdie the last and claim a two-stroke win at the Hills Open for her maiden Ladies European Tour title.

The 20-year-old ended on six under for the event in her homeland after shooting a one-under final round of 71, with compatriot Lisa Pettersson and Germany's Leonie Harm sharing second place on four under and England's Thalia Martin fourth on three under.

Ortengren was four under for the day after a blemish-free first 13 holes and led the tournament by four shots at that point, only to then bogey 14 and 15 before a six at the par-four 17th.

However, the youngster held her nerve with a gain at 18 to join England's Lottie Woad (2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open) and Jana Melichova (2022 Czech Ladies Open) as an amateur winner on the Ladies European Tour.

Ortengren, who had brother Alexander as her caddie, said afterwards: "I don't even know where to start. I'm lost for words. I'm very happy to get the win and happy that the round is over.

"I'm going to get some ice cream right now with my family. I'm just happy that they could be here this weekend, and to get a win with them is very special.

"I started to get nervous around 13 when the wind started to blow hard again - I made some mistakes. And then on 17, I hit it in the bunker on the right side which was tough."

'Emotional' Martin thanks mother after fourth-placed finish

England's Martin took the best finish of her career on the LET, closing with a flawless bogey-free, four-under round of 71.

The 28-year-old said: "I feel ecstatic. I was a bit emotional after holing the birdie putt on 18. When I glanced at the leaderboard and realised I was inside the top five, I honestly couldn't believe it.

Image: England's Thalia Martin was 'ecstatic' after finishing fourth in Sweden

"I feel like the last few weeks I've hit some good scores but always the first round can be a little bit of struggle. Then, the next few rounds, I tend to climb back up."

Martin feels a big part of her success is having her mum on her bag, adding: "We have a really good routine going on.

"Having her with me is so special. She keeps me at a steady pace - as I can rush quite a lot - helps me visualise my shots, and asks the right questions so I stay clear in my decisions.

"Alongside the work I've been doing with my team, everything just feels like it's clicking."