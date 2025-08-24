Ryder Cup qualification 2025: Latest standings, points for Team USA and Team Europe ahead of Bethpage Black

Following the latest PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, we take a look at how Team Europe and Team USA are shaping up for this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black...

Luke Donald returns as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the biennial contest, where he will be looking to lead his side to back-to-back victories and a first success on American soil since featuring as a player in the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Europe won 16.5-11.5 in Rome in 2023 under Donald's leadership but face a tough challenge and a boisterous New York crowd against Keegan Bradley's team, who will want a repeat of their record-breaking 19-9 success when the competition was last on American soil.

Here are the latest qualification standings for Team Europe.

Team Europe Ryder Cup standings

QUALIFIED: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojggard, Tyrrell Hatton

Europe only has one Ryder Cup Points List this time around, whereas previous campaigns saw players secure spots via the World Points List - based on Official World Golf Ranking points accrued - and a European Points List that was based on Race to Dubai Ranking points won.

Players must be DP World Tour members to be eligible to represent Team Europe, with the year-long qualification campaign starting last summer at the Betfred British Masters and concluding at the same event from August 21-24 this year.

Only points from DP World Tour events were available during 2024, with a total of 1,500 points available at the 'Back 9' events and 1,000 points in the 'Global Series' tournaments, with points also up for grabs on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season.

Major tournaments have 5,000 points available and the PGA Tour's Signature Events offer 3,000, along with The Players and first FedExCup Playoff, while regular PGA Tour events and DP World Tour Rolex Series tournaments have 2,000 points on offer.

No points will be allocated to any events scheduled against Rolex Series events, other than the ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour, with the top six players on the list at the end of the qualification campaign then being joined by six captain's picks to complete Donald's team.

Donald will name his six captain's picks on September 1 at Sky Studios, live from 2pm that day on Sky Sports Golf.

Team USA Ryder Cup standings

QUALIFIED: Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

American players had the opportunity to earn points at The Players and all four majors in 2024, with one point also given for every $1,000 earned at The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.

The same number of points were also on offer at regular PGA Tour events in 2025 until the BMW Championship on August 17, after which the top six automatic qualifiers for New York were locked in to the team.

They will be joined by six captain's picks, announced by Bradley on August 27 at 4pm, live on Sky Sports.

The PGA of America had already confirmed that LIV Golf League players would be eligible to represent Team USA in the Ryder Cup, with Bryson DeChambeau making the automatic list despite only gaining his qualifying points from majors.

How can I watch the Ryder Cup?

