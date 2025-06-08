Tenerife Women's Open: Sara Kouskova holds on to win by one shot and pick up back-to-back victories

Sara Kouskova is a two-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner in the space of two events after the Olympian held her nerve to land the Tenerife Women's Open.

Having claimed the Jabra Ladies Open a fortnight ago, Kouskova carded a final round 71 at Abama Golf to see off German Helen Briem and clinch trophy number two of the season.

"It's amazing," the Czech star said, who claimed victory with a winning score of nine-under par. "I think I'm still on the 18th green processing it. To do it twice in a row, like this, I'm speechless."

One clear heading into the final round, Kouskova got off to the hottest of starts birdying her opening two holes in Tenerife to move into a three-shot lead.

As Patricia Isabel Schmidt made a surge elsewhere, the German birdied five of her first six holes as Kouskova added another birdie at the par-five sixth before dropping a shot at the scenic par-three seventh.

But after the turn the Czech star quickly stormed clear, Kouskova firing brilliant birdies at the 10th and 11th to give herself a four-shot lead over Schmidt, Briem and Emma Spitz.

Four shots would soon become five as her rivals faltered before a dramatic finish ensued. A bogey at the 15th moved Kouskova to 11-under par, with the 25-year-old making a nightmare double-bogey on the 16th after her approach pitched behind a palm tree.

One hole ahead, Briem made a two-putt birdie on the short par-5 17th to narrow the gap to just one. But as the sun shone brightly on Abama Golf, Kouskova held her nerve making back-to-back pars to seal the one-shot victory.

"I didn't think I hit that bad of a shot on 16," the Olympian said. "But anything can happen on this golf course. It rolled down so hill so it was very tough. It's not easy on this course so I'm glad it's over now!"

With the victory, Kouskova joins compatriots Klara Davidson Spilkova and Jana Melichova as the only Czech players to win twice on the LET. She also follows Mimi Rhodes' lead in securing back-to-back victories in 2025.

In the Order of Merit, Kouskova also jumps to second position, 192.92 points behind leader Rhodes who finished T20 in Tenerife.

With Briem finishing second on eight-under par, the trio of Spitz, Noora Komulainen and home favourite Ana Pelaez Trivino ended the week in a tie for third on seven-under par. The finish is Komulainen's best on the LET after 180 starts.

Schmidt and Shannon Tan shared sixth on six-under par. Six players rounded out the top-10 on five-under par.

