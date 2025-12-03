Rory McIlroy relishing Australian Open return: Country 'starved' of top level golf

Rory McIlroy is relishing his return at the Crown Australian Open, saying the country has been "starved" of top level golf.

McIlroy leads the field at Royal Melbourne in what is the 108th edition of the tournament with Golf Australia opting to end it's dual-gender tournament that was introduced three years ago and return to its traditional format.

The DP World Tour now co-sanction the Australian Open, with McIlroy chasing his first victory Down Under in 12 years and a second Stonehaven Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the DP World Tour Championship title after beating Rory McIlroy in a play-off hole.

McIlroy won the Australian Open back in 2013 after beating Adam Scott in a play-off at The Royal Sydney GC and has been open about his desire to return and bring "top level" golf more consistently to Australia.

"It hasn't been a secret that I've wanted it to come back as well," McIlroy said. "I think obviously the wonderful golf courses that we're playing the next couple of years, also the change in the format, going back to the traditional Australian Open has probably helped that too. Just really excited to be back.

"It just feels like this country is starved of top level golf. Obviously, you've had Presidents Cups come down here and you've had a lot of good players still come through, but maybe just not on a consistent basis.

"And I think a market like this, with amazing fans and the history that it does have, probably deserves more of a consistency of big players and big tournaments."

Australian major winners Cam Smith and Scott are among the hopefuls trying to ensure an Australian wins the Stonehaven Cup for the first time since 2019, when Matt Jones picked it up.

Scott has won the title before, back in 2009, but sees the chance to win it again in 2025 as "meaningful" due to it being played at Royal Melbourne.

"I think winning the Aussie Open at Royal Melbourne has one of those asterisks next to it, where it's just that little bit more meaningful," Scott said.

