Solheim Cup and Ladies European Tour to remain live on Sky Sports until at least 2030 in extended partnership

The next three Solheim Cups will be exclusively live on Sky Sports and NOW as part of a five-year extension to their long-standing partnership with the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The new agreement takes the partnership into a landmark 30th year, where Sky Sports will continue to be the exclusive broadcaster of all live coverage and extended highlights from the LET and Solheim Cup until at least the end of the 2030 season.

The extension includes the 20th edition at Bernardus in the Netherlands next year, live from September 11-13 on Sky Sports, along with the 2028 Solheim Cup at Valhalla Golf Club and the 2030 contest at a venue yet to be announced.

Sky Sports has been the exclusive home of the Solheim Cup in the UK and Ireland since 1996, contributing to the tournament's growth including record-breaking viewership (734k peak) in 2023 for Team Europe's dramatic 14-14 tie with Team USA and successful title defence.

As the UK's leading investor in women's sports rights, Sky Sports broadcasts 70 per cent of all televised women's sport and brings fans an unrivalled offering including football, golf, cricket, netball, tennis, motorsport and rugby league.

Sky Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht said: "Extending our long-standing partnership with the Ladies European Tour demonstrates Sky's continued commitment to growing and investing in women's golf at a time when the sport is more exciting than ever.

"Sky has been the home of women's golf for three decades, and Team Europe's historic victory at the 2023 Solheim Cup was a moment that truly captivated audiences. We look forward to continuing to showcase these stories and the sport's biggest stars to further grow audiences, in turn engaging new fans."

Theresa McCann, Commercial Director, at the Ladies European Tour, added: "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Sky, a relationship that has spanned many successful years. This extension is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and shared commitment to deliver world-class coverage to our fans.

"This season saw significant milestones including Lottie Woad winning on her professional debut having already won the KPMG Women's Irish Open as an amateur a few weeks before. Mimi Rhodes' breakthrough year winning three times and clinching the Rookie of the Year title, and Shannon Tan becoming the first Singaporean to win the LET Order of Merit following an intense battle with Rhodes.

"With this renewal, we will continue to showcase the incredible talent and inspiring stories, further amplifying the visibility of the sport and empowering the next generation of golfers."

Record numbers of sports fans have tuned into Sky Sports golf coverage in 2025, with The Masters and Ryder Cup helping to deliver the highest-ever viewing day and most-watched weekend, respectively, in Sky's history.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of golf with recent extensions announced for the DP World Tour and Ryder Cup until the end of 2029, along with the US Open and US Women's Open until the end of 2030. Stream golf and more with no contract.