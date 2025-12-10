Grant Thornton Invitational: Nelly Korda says key to team events in golf is 'never saying sorry'

World No 2 Nelly Korda has said the key to performing in team events in golf is "never saying sorry", as she prepares to play in the Grant Thornton Invitational with Denny McCarthy, live on Sky Sports Golf.

The tournament, which started in 2023, is a mixed team event featuring PGA and LPGA Tour stars and employs three different formats over three rounds.

Friday is a scramble format, the second round will be played in foursomes (alternate shot) and the third round will be a modified four-ball, where both players tee off and switch balls for their second shots before then playing that same ball until it is holed.

"The best way to grow the game is for us to come together and lift each other up [LPGA and PGA], support each other, and that's what this tournament does," Korda told media on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, it showcases the best women and men coming together and having fun and playing something different, something that we don't get to do every single day.

"I think that just brings so much excitement to what the normal golf fans would be seeing.

"For me, it's like whenever you play in team competitions, I've been lucky enough to get to do that a couple times throughout my career. It's just never saying sorry.

"You know that everyone's going to hit bad shots, everyone's going to hit good shots, but not to get too mad on yourself when you're not playing well, and just know that your partner has your back.

"So, not saying sorry, saying: 'You got this!'"

Korda's playing partner McCarthy concurred, adding he had learnt from Korda when playing together previously.

"I think just trying to have as much fun as possible. It's supposed to be a fun week, and we're out here just trying to do our best and have fun.

"We're playing a couple of tricky formats this week, and I think, like she said, we're probably going to hit a couple bad shots, but not saying sorry, and hopefully the other person can clean up the other person's mess whenever that happens.

"Anytime you get a chance to play with Nelly, I was looking forward to the opportunity.

"We had a great time three years ago. Our caddies have become good friends through that event, through that year that we played, and they're even staying together this week, so we're kind of getting the band back together.

"When I was playing with Nelly three years ago, I knew she was a great ball striker. I knew she was going to hit it great.

"I was really impressed with how she handled herself. She never got too high, never got too low, but some really tricky shots around the green and her short game really showed off that week.

"I feel like I kind of stole a couple of her little techniques that she uses on her short game that I kind of use to this day."

