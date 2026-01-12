LIV Golf League: Anthony Kim hits back at 'keyboard warriors' after former Ryder Cup star secures wildcard spot for new season

Former Ryder Cup star Anthony Kim has hit back at 'keyboard warriors’' after responding to online criticism by reclaiming a wildcard spot for this year’s LIV Golf League.

Kim, who won three times on the PGA Tour before turning 25 and was part of Team USA's victorious 2008 Ryder Cup team, took a 12-year hiatus from professional golf due to injury before joining LIV Golf in 2024.

The American struggled during his comeback season and then lost his place after failing to earn a single point from his 13 starts during the 2025 campaign, leaving him having to enter a LIV Golf Promotions qualifier to force his way back into this year's line-up.

Image: Anthony Kim will return to the LIV Golf League for the 2026 season

Kim progressed through the second round on the cut mark at Black Diamond Ranch in Florida before impressing over the weekend, claiming the third and final wildcard spot on offer from a 78-man field and ensuring he would return to the Saudi-backed circuit.

"I'm not here to prove everyone wrong; I'm here to prove myself right," Kim said. "I've had so much support behind me all year, last two years since I've been back. I'm so grateful to be back on this stage.

"This is just the first step, but I'm glad I earned my spot so everybody could quit talking s***. I'll be back soon and I'll be back winning golf tournaments soon."

Kim had reached a career-high of world No 6 but was outside the world's top 1,800 until a tied-fifth finish at the PIF Saudi International in November, having battled drug and alcohol addiction prior to his return to professional golf.

"I wouldn't say there's any highlights yet [to his comeback]," Kim said in his press conference. "I'm working on those. In the world we live in, there's so many negative people out there. Unfortunately, I love hearing all the negativity, but I'm glad I get to throw this in their face.

"I wasn't planning on doing anything but getting back on LIV. I felt like I'd put in the time. I haven't seen any breaks go my way. I haven't seen the results, but I felt like, you know, God has a bigger plan.

"I found faith in rehab and in my sobriety. Not that God gives a s*** if I make LIV or if I don't, but I felt like I'm doing all the right things and I would have a great opportunity to make it back."

Kim added: "This is a surreal moment for me because other people, obviously outside of my inner circle, doubted me. I would be lying to say that I didn't know if I would ever earn my way back and to all the people that don't feel I belong, they can suck it now."

Canada's Richard T. Lee and Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren claimed the other wildcard spots on offer, with all three now set to compete in the 13 regular tournaments during the 2026 LIV Golf League season.

Image: From left to right: Anthony Kim, Richard T. Lee and Bjorn Hellgren all progressed from the LIV Golf Promotions event

The season opens with LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from February 4-7, the first event since switching from 54 holes to 72 holes, ahead of tournaments in Adelaide (February 12-15) and Hong Kong (March 5-8).

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has reapplied for his PGA Tour membership after opting to step away from LIV Golf, although Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are among those still involved in the league.

