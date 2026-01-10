Brooks Koepka reapplies for PGA Tour membership after leaving LIV Golf

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has reapplied for his PGA Tour membership after opting to step away from LIV Golf.

Koepka announced his departure from the Saudi-backed league shortly before Christmas, ending a contract one year early in order to spend more time with family.

News of the 35-year-old seeking to return to the PGA Tour - where he last played outside of the majors in March 2022, at the Valspar Championship - was first reported by ESPN.

The US circuit's policy has been for players to sit out for one year from their last LIV tournament before playing on the PGA Tour again.

Koepka's previous LIV event was in August 2025.

Image: Koepka is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, including five majors

Koepka - whose nine PGA Tour victories include the US Open twice and PGA Championship three times - will have to go through a disciplinary process before any return.

The final decision is likely to rest with new chief executive Brian Rolapp, although there will be input from the PGA Tour policy board, which includes Tiger Woods.

Koepka is still able to compete in the four majors after earning a five-year exemption for winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

He has slipped to 244th in the world rankings with LIV events not currently carrying ranking points.

The first PGA Tour event of 2026 is the Sony Open in Hawaii - live on Sky Sports from Thursday - with the scheduled curtain-raiser, the Sentry, cancelled after drought and water conservation issues on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Image: Koepka is still exempt for all four majors following his PGA Championship triumph in 2023

Analysis: Great coup for PGA Tour if Koepka returns

Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir, speaking after Koepka's LIV Golf departure but before news emerged of him reapplying for PGA Tour membership:

"Koepka has always been about prioritising his family, golf has always been a means to an end for him, it hasn't been his life, his sole purpose has been to look after his family.

"He joined LIV because his body was breaking down. When he fully recovered he was asked if he regretted the decision and intimated he kind of did.

"He was a golfer that seemed to have buyer's remorse, and I don't think his decision to step away comes as a big surprise.

"It would be a great coup for the PGA Tour if they could get back a player of Koepka's stature, a proven champion and one of the greatest players of his generation.

"Will they create a little loophole for him to come back sooner?"