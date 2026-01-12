Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour return explained: How LIV Golf departure led to new Returning Member Program

Brooks Koepka being welcomed back to the PGA Tour will divide opinion within the golfing world, but why has he been allowed to return after leaving LIV Golf and what does it mean for the sport?

The PGA Tour announced that Koepka had his PGA Tour membership reinstated under the new Returning Member Program, established ahead of the 2026 season and just weeks after the five-time major champion confirmed his departure from the LIV Golf League.

Koepka is now free to feature on the PGA Tour and will make his comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open from January 29-February 1, live on Sky Sports, with the eligibility criteria behind his return a unique and complex scenario.

Why was Koepka banned in the first place?

Koepka last featured in a regular PGA Tour event in March 2022 and has been ineligible to feature since joining LIV Golf that July, with all PGA Tour members suspended immediately if they played on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith were among the others to make the switch during LIV Golf's inaugural season, along with Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Koepka was still able to play in the majors over the following three and a half years, with the American then announcing his departure from LIV Golf - "amicably and mutually agreed" and with one year reportedly left on his contract - in December 2025.

Why has Koepka been allowed back?

Koepka's bid to have his PGA Tour membership reinstated led to the launch of the Returning Member Program, described as offering 'a route back to elite performers who no longer have contractual limitations preventing them from complying with PGA Tour rules and regulations'.

The change was made 'to see the best players in the world back on the PGA Tour' and 'to make the PGA Tour stronger', with the new programme - and its criteria - only sanctioned after approval from a player-majority board.

Only players who have been away from the PGA Tour for at least two years and have won The Players or a major during the past four seasons are eligible for the programme, with Koepka one of just four golfers who fall within that category.

Who else could return under the new program?

DeChambeau, Smith and Jon Rahm are all active LIV Golf League players who could be welcomed back to the PGA Tour under the same ruling, although - as of January 12 - none of that trio have applied for reinstatement of their membership.

The PGA Tour have made clear that is the offer right now and not an indication of what they may do in the future, with those three players having until February 2 - two days before the start of the new LIV Golf season - should they wish to be reinstated for the year ahead.

If a returning member refused the financial consequences for being welcomed back, they could instead face additional disciplinary action and a delay to being allowed to feature in tournaments.

What punishment does Koepka face for returning?

The PGA Tour described the financial penalties for returning members as 'heavy, appropriate conditions', with Koepka required to make $5million (£3.7m) charitable donation as part of his reinstatement.

Koepka will be ineligible for the next five years to earn equity from the Player Equity Program, introduced to reward players for their on-course performance and offering equity grants in PGA Tour Enterprises - the for-profit entity that houses the tour's commercial assets.

He will also miss out on any payments from the FedExCup Bonus Program for the 2026 season, with the PGA Tour estimating that Koepka's potential lost earnings could total approximately $51-85m (£38-63m).

Which events can Koepka play in?

Koepka is exempt through until the end of the 2028 PGA Tour season, following his 2023 PGA Championship success, with the former world No 1 now free to make an immediate return to full-field PGA Tour events.

He will follow his Farmers Insurance Open return by playing the WM Phoenix Open a week later and will also appear at The Players - the PGA Tour's Flagship Event - this March, although will have to qualify for the 'Signature Events' and be ineligible for sponsor's exemptions in them.

What are the Signature Events? AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 12-15), Genesis Invitational (February 19-22), Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 5-8), RBC Heritage (April 16-19), Cadillac Championship (April 30-May 3), Truist Championship (May 7-10), the Memorial Tournament (June 4-7), Travelers Championship (June 25-28) Qualify via the Aon Next 10 - The top 10 players not already exempt from the FedExCup standings</p> Qualify via the Aon Next 5 - The top five FedExCup points earners not already exempt from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event</p> Move inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking</p> Win a PGA Tour full-field event

Winning a PGA Tour event or breaking into the world's top 30 will get Koepka into the Signature Events, limited field tournaments offering increased purses and FedExCup points, as would qualifying via the Aon Next 10 - the top 10 players not already exempt from the FedExCup standings.

A Returning Member can still qualify for the season-ending FedExCup Playoffs, with Koepka also to able to feature for Team USA in the Presidents Cup this September and appear - should he wish - in the TGL.

How will this impact other players?

The PGA Tour made clear that playing opportunities for current members will not be reduced by the new ruling, with fields expanded - where necessary - to 'ensure fairness' for all involved.

Their CEO Brian Rolapp insisted they will 'continue to aggressively pursue anything that enhances the fan experience and makes the PGA Tour stronger', referring to their approach as 'appropriate for the unique circumstances'.

Should any other player leave LIV Golf and look to reinstate their membership, they would face disciplinary action for playing in 'unauthorised events' and face a lengthy delay - not publicly specified - before they can participate in PGA Tour-affiliated tournaments.

What does this mean for professional golf?

It remains unclear whether Koepka's PGA Tour return could pave the way for DeChambeau to follow suit, given the two-time US Open champion would fall under the same ruling has yet to confirm whether he will sign a new contract extension with LIV Golf.

LIV Golf have yet to produce any significant signings - as of January 12 - ahead of the new campaign, with three-time DP World Tour winner Victor Perez and England's Laurie Canter among the additions to date, with multiple PGA Tour players denying rumours about their reported departures during the off-season.

The Framework Agreement announced in June 2023 to unify the men's game has yet to deliver a solution that brings golf's biggest tours together. Who fills the vacant slots in the LIV Golf roster before their season launches on February 4 could indicate how players perceive its long-term stature in the sport.

LIV pledges commitment to 'open ecosystem'

LIV Golf responded to the news with a statement reaffirming their commitment to growing the game of golf globally for all.

"From the outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom, for all. Not just for a limited few," the statement read.

"One that supports players' rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the belief that the growth of the game is best served when the game's best ‍players are empowered to seek the most competitive environments around the world."

