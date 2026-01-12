Brooks Koepka to make PGA Tour comeback this month, after leaving LIV Golf, under new Returning Member Program

Brooks Koepka will make a sensational PGA Tour return before the end of January under the new Returning Member Program, following his departure from the LIV Golf League.

Koepka has been ineligible to compete on the PGA Tour since joining LIV Golf in 2022 but confirmed in December that he was parting ways with the Saudi-backed circuit, despite reportedly having one year left on his contract.

The five-time major champion applied to reinstate his PGA Tour membership, leading to a programme being launched to offer a route back for a limited group of 'elite performers' to return.

Only players who have been away from the PGA Tour for at least two years and have won The Players or a major over the last four seasons are eligible for the programme, with Koepka now set to make his comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open from January 29-February 1.

"When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the PGA Tour, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA Tour," Koepka said in a statement. "Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.

"I believe in where the PGA Tour is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those.

"Finally, I want to thank the fans. Your support means more to me today than ever before, and I look forward to seeing you soon at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open."

Could others follow Koepka?

Koepka has agreed - at the PGA Tour's request - to make a $5million (£3.7m) charitable donation as part of his reinstatement, while major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are the only other players who would currently be eligible for the returning programme.

That trio have until February 2 if they wish to join Koepka in being reinstated to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season, which makes them eligible for The Players and full-field events - under their past winner's exemptions - but having to qualify for the Signature Events.

What are the Signature Events? AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 12-15), Genesis Invitational (February 19-22), Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 5-8), RBC Heritage (April 16-19), Cadillac Championship (April 30-May 3), Truist Championship (May 7-10), the Memorial Tournament (June 4-7), Travelers Championship (June 25-28)

How can Koepka qualify for the Signature Events? Qualify via the Aon Next 10 - The top 10 players not already exempt from the FedExCup standings. Qualify via the Aon Next 5 - The top five FedExCup points earners not already exempt from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event. Move inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Win a PGA Tour full-field event. Qualify via the Aon Next 5 - The top five FedExCup points earners not already exempt from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event. Move inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Win a PGA Tour full-field event.

Financial penalties for returning including a five-year ban from equity from the Player Equity Program and being ineligible for any payment from the FedExCup Bonus Program, which in Koepka's case is approximately $51-85m (£38-63m) in potential earnings.

In a memo to PGA Tour members, CEO Brian Rolapp said: "This initiative is a direct response to a unique situation.

"On December 23, 2025, Brooks Koepka notified the PGA TOUR that his previous affiliation had concluded, and he subsequently applied for reinstatement of TOUR membership. This prompted the Boards to evaluate how best to respond in a way that serves our fans, players and partners.

"In evaluating the situation, our objectives were clear: (1) make the PGA Tour stronger, (2) preserve playing opportunities for current members and (3) deliver on fan desire to see the best players in the world back on our tour, while ensuring Returning Members must accept severe yet appropriate financial consequences.

"We recognize there may be questions about how this policy holds a returning player accountable, especially after earning substantial compensation elsewhere.

"Ultimately, by accepting membership in the Returning Member category, Brooks is making the decision to return to the PGA Tour now-something our fans want, and something that strengthens both the game and our organization."

Fields will be expanded to accommodate any effects of Koepka - or any other player eligible for the Returning Member Program - for Signature Events, Full-Field Events, Additional Events and The Players, meaning no PGA Tour member will miss out as a result of their return.

Former members who do not qualify for the Returning Member Program can still apply to reinstate their PGA Tour membership, should they leave LIV Golf, although would be subject to additional disciplinary action.

Koepka is exempt through to the end of the 2028 PGA Tour Season, following his 2023 PGA Championship success. His return also makes him eligible to feature for Team USA in the Presidents Cup this September and appear - should he wish - in the TGL.

The former world No 1 was replaced by Talor Gooch as captain of Smash GC for the 2026 LIV Golf League season, which has seen its events expanded to 72 holes and begins in Riyadh from February 4-7.

