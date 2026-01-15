Rory McIlroy: Masters champion makes strong start with Matt Wallace at Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to 2026 as he shot a five-under 66 in the first round of the Dubai Invitational.

McIlroy was making his first start of the year following an incredible 2025 where he won The Masters to complete the career Grand Slam and played a key role in Team Europe's away Ryder Cup win.

The 36-year-old was runner-up at the only previous Dubai Invitational in 2024 and is well placed to go one better this week.

McIlroy nearly made an exceptional start as he was a whisker away from an eagle but settled for back-to-back birdies, then made two more on the 13th and 14th after starting on the back nine.

Three more birdies followed before he made the turn but he was unable to produce the same opportunities on the front nine with just one birdie to open before making par for the rest of the round, apart from a blip on the third where he bogeyed.

"It was good. I got off to a great start," said McIlroy, who is the current Race to Dubai champion.

"I played a very good first nine. The wind got up a little bit and it felt like that front nine was the trickier one.

"I made a silly bogey on three and didn't capitalise on the par-five after that, so I felt like I left a few on that side. But I played a really good nine holes of golf going out. Overall, a nice way to start the year."

More to follow...