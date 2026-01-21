Rory McIlroy issues Ryder Cup warning for LIV Golf duo Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton to prove commitment to Team Europe

Rory McIlroy has called on Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to prove their commitment to Team Europe by paying any DP World Tour fines that could prevent them from being eligible for the Ryder Cup.

All three players were part of Team Europe's historic Ryder Cup title defence in New York last September, where Rahm and Hatton were only able to feature after appealing sanctions handed to them since joining LIV Golf.

The DP World Tour imposes financial penalties on its members for competing in LIV Golf events without permission, although the date for the appeal on both players' fines and sanctions has still yet to be announced.

Image: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton formed an unbeaten partnership for Team Europe at Bethpage Black

Rahm and Hatton would be forced to pay all unpaid fines - totalling several million pounds - should they lose their appeal, or risk losing their DP World Tour memberships required to keep them eligible for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

When asked whether Rahm and Hatton should pay their fines and remain in Ryder Cup consideration, McIlroy said ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic: "Yeah, absolutely.

"We [Team Europe] went really hard on the Americans about being paid to play the Ryder Cup, and we also said that we would pay to play in Ryder Cups. There's two guys [Rahm and Hatton] that can prove it."

On fines being in place for playing conflicting events, McIlroy added: "I think any organization or any members' organisation like this has a right to uphold its rules and regulations.

"What the DP World Tour are doing is upholding their rules and regulations and we, as members, sign a document at the start of every year, which has you agree to these rules and regulations, and the people that made the [choice] to go to LIV knew what they were.

"I don't see what's wrong with that, I guess, is my opinion."

Hatton hopeful of extending Ryder Cup career

Hatton has featured in the last four Ryder Cups and secured that point that guaranteed outright victory in New York, with the Englishman still keen to stay a DP World Tour member and add further appearances for Team Europe over the coming years.

Asked if he could imagine not being a DP World Tour member and eligible for Ryder Cups, Hatton said: "No. I mean, hopefully not. I've always been extremely proud to be a member on the DP World Tour, and certainly over the last couple of years, I've shown commitment to playing events here.

"With the Ryder Cup, it's pretty hard to make those teams, and I've been fortunate to play the last four. Everyone says once you've played one, you never want to miss another one, and I'm certainly no different from that.

"Hopefully I'll be able to play more in the future. Hopefully the only thing that stops me from being able to play in them would be age and some younger, much more talented players taking my spot in that sense. Hopefully that's the way that my Ryder Cup career would end."

On whether he knew any more about his appeal on DP World Tour fines and sanctions, Hatton added ahead of his title defence: "To be honest, I don't have an update to give [on any hearing]. It's still with legal teams and there's guys that are still in conversations working it all out.

"I haven't put any more thought into that. Like I don't really know what's happening. I'm just here [Hero Dubai Desert Classic] to play golf as always."

