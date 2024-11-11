DP World Tour Championship: Schedule, format, field, TV times and who can deny Rory McIlroy another Race to Dubai win

The DP World Tour season reaches its climax at the DP World Tour Championship, but how do the Play-Offs work and who is in the running to win the Race to Dubai? We take a closer look at the players, format and everything else you need to know…

What are the DP World Tour Play-Offs?

Big changes to the DP World Tour schedule for the 2024 season saw a play-off double-header introduced to finish the campaign, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship moving from its traditional January slot to a new November date.

Only the top 70 available players in the season-long Race to Dubai standings could tee it up at Yas Links, before the top 50 progressed to the traditional season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 14-17.

Both tournaments are Rolex Series events, which offer bigger prize funds than regular DP World Tour tournaments and have more Race to Dubai points on offer.

Who is playing in Dubai and how did they qualify?

DP World Tour members have been able to win Race to Dubai points at all tournaments this season, with a total of 3,000 on offer at early-season events, 5,000 available during each of the "Back 9" - running since end of August - and 8,000 up for grabs in the first three Rolex Series events.

World No 3 Rory McIlroy headlines a strong field for the season finale, with Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose also set to feature at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Former world No 1 Adam Scott and BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel are also in the field, although Ludvig Åberg (21st) and Jon Rahm (38th) are among the two eligible players who have decided not to take part.

Who is favourite to win the Race to Dubai?

McIlroy arrived in the Middle East with a commanding advantage in the season-long standings, having successfully defended his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title in January and added four more runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour in 2024.

The Northern Irishman was second at the Dubai Invitational, US Open, Amgen Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, also finishing tied-fourth at his Genesis Scottish Open title defence, with McIlroy moving closer to Race to Dubai victory after a tied-third finish in Abu Dhabi last week.

McIlroy holds a 1,785-point advantage over closest challenger Thriston Lawrence with just 2,000 points available in the final event, leaving him poised to equal Seve Ballesteros' tally of six Harry Vardon trophies and move within two of Colin Montgomerie's all-time record.

Can anyone stop McIlroy?

A runner-up finish from McIlroy in Abu Dhabi would have been enough to wrap up the season title with a week to spare, with his share of third at least extending the race into the final event of the campaign.

There were 36 players who started last week's Rolex Series event with at least a mathematical chance of overtaking McIlroy, although that has been cut to a two-horse race with Lawrence now the only player who can catch him.

Lawrence needs a victory in Dubai to have any hope of Race to Dubai glory from McIlroy, who would give himself an unassailable advantage - regardless of the South African's result - by earning the 216 points required with a top-11 finish.

What is the prize money and what can players earn?

Race to Dubai points on offer increases to 12,000 for the DP World Tour Championship, with players awarded a share of the points based on their finishing position.

The total prize purse at Jumeirah Golf Estates is $10m (£7.7m), including $3m (£2.3m) to the winner, while Ryder Cup qualification points are also available.

The leading 10 players in the season-long standings at the end of both events are eligible for a share of a $6m (£4.6m) bonus pool, providing they've played at least four DP World Tour events outside of the majors, with the top golfer collecting $2m (£1.6m).

Anything else up for grabs?

The top 10 DP World Tour members on the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings - not otherwise exempt - will earn a PGA Tour card and have the opportunity to become dual members on both circuits for the 2025 season.

Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard are all but assured of their position inside the top 10, along with Abu Dhabi champion Paul Waring, while Matteo Manassero and Niklas Norgaard currently hold the next qualification spots.

Sebastian Soderberg and Jordan Smith are currently in line for the last two spots ahead of Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin and Italy's Guido Migliozzi, although any of the 50-man field can still earn their PGA Tour card with a strong performance.

How can I watch the DP World Tour Championship?

