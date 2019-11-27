Alfred Dunhill Championship: Shorts permitted for first time in European Tour event

Ernie Els welcomed the decision to allow shorts this week

History will be made on the European Tour this week as players will be permitted to wear shorts during the four tournament days of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Tournament director David Williams confirmed the decision had been taken with health and safety in mind, with temperatures predicted to reach as high as 40 degrees at Leopard Creek in the Kruger National Park.

Els is a three-time winner of the event

Players have been allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds ahead of European Tour events in recent seasons, but this week will mark the first time shorts will be permitted during tournament play.

The move was welcomed by a number of star players, including Ernie Els, a three-time winner of the event but not since 2006.

Great being back at @dunhillchamps at Leopard Creek. Gonna be a hot one 40 C next few days 🔥 but shorts allowed 🎉 🙏 Thanks @europeantour pic.twitter.com/0Dz0Vm45h9 — Oliver Wilson (@Oliver_Wilson) November 27, 2019

"It's a really cool thing to do," said the veteran South African. "We've been talking about it for so long on all the tours around the world. We've been wearing shorts in practice rounds, and now we get to in the tournament, so I think it's great news."

Oliver Wilson thanked the European Tour via social media while also outlining his desire to build on an encouraging 2019 season, in which he finished 66th in the Race to Dubai.

Oliver Wilson hopes to build on his solid 2019 season

"The 2019 season went reasonably well, so I'm looking forward to the new season, and I hope I get a good couple of tournaments in before Christmas," said the former Ryder Cup star.

"This is one of my favourites anywhere in the world. It's a phenomenal place, one that I've been in love with for the last 15 years since I first came down here.

"It's a special place and I've always enjoyed coming back here. I haven't played that well here. I played well last year but overall, I haven't really got into contention very often, so I'd like to rectify that.

"If I play decent, I'll get into contention. It's kind of that simple. My game is improving all the time, so if I can play how I have been then I feel confident."