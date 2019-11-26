Charl Schwartzel looking forward to first event in eight months after wrist injury

Charl Schwartzel is keeping his expectations realistic as he returns to competitive golf this week after eight months out of action.

Schwartzel was forced to take an extended break from the game due to a wrist injury and has not played since missing back-to-back cuts at the Masters and RBC Heritage in April.

The 35-year-old South African admits he has still not fully recovered from the problem as he prepares to tee up in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, a venue where he has enjoyed outstanding success with four victories and four runner-up finishes.

But the 2011 Masters champion, whose world ranking has plummeted to 250th, concedes his chances of a fifth win in the event are unlikely and he is just happy to be back in competition.

"I haven't played for eight months, but if I was ever going to make a comeback, this was going to be the best place for me to start," Schwartzel told the European Tour.

"I'm not 100 per cent, as I would want to be, but I had a few good weeks practising in America, so I thought I'd come down. For me, just to be able to play and walk the fairways and compete - that will be a win.

"My hand was extremely sore on Thursday and I didn't think I'd tee it up this week, but then on Sunday when I was here, it was very manageable.

"It fluctuates. It's a nerve, and once it gets entrapped too much, the probability of my stopping will be very high. But if I can keep it moving, I'll hold on as long as I can.

"After this, I want to play in the South African Open in January and then I want to play Abu Dhabi and Dubai and then maybe head over back to America ahead of the Masters."