Robert MacIntyre targets Masters spot after winning Rookie award

Robert MacIntyre has set his sights on making a Masters debut in 2020 after securing two prestigious awards at the DP World Tour Championship.

The 23-year-old's tied-14th finish at Jumeriah Golf Estates saw him end the season 11th in the Race to Dubai standings, having already registered seven top-10s in his maiden European Tour campaign.

MacIntyre was awarded the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award and also received the Challenge Tour Graduate of the Year, awarded to the leading graduates from the previous year, with the Scot now looking to break into the world's top 50 and secure his spot for Augusta.

"I've been shooting at the top 50 in the world for the last four or five weeks," MacIntyre said. "We've fallen just short but the season has opened up doors for me, it has opened up WGC events.

MacIntyre played alongside Justin Rose during the final round in Dubai

"There's bigger points up for grabs, so I'm just going to keep shooting for the top 50. If we can achieve that by April, I'll be going to hopefully Augusta.

"Next year, if I continue to do what I'm doing on the golf course, then in my own head, it's a matter of time. We're just going to keep shooting for the stars and see where we go."

MacIntyre is the 10th Scottish player to win the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year title since the European Tour's inception in 1972, while current world No 1 Brooks Koepka is among the players to have held the Challenge Tour Graduate of the Year title.

"I'm absolutely delighted," MacIntyre added. "Halfway through the season when it became on the radar that we could win both awards, it's something that we set out to do.

MacIntyre was presented with the awards by the European Tour's Keith Pelley

"We've finally achieved it and now I'm absolutely over the moon for it. I've enjoyed the battle. The last few weeks have been hard because I've been looking over my shoulder until last week when I got overtaken.

"But I could only control what I can control and that was putting some good golf shots on display and I finally managed to put in two good rounds this week to seal it off."