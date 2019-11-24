Jon Rahm justifies six-week break from golf with Race to Dubai win

3:01 Jon Rahm reflects on winning the DP World Tour Championship and becoming only the second Spaniard to end a season as European No 1 Jon Rahm reflects on winning the DP World Tour Championship and becoming only the second Spaniard to end a season as European No 1

Jon Rahm believes making the decision to take a six-week break from competitive golf helped him win the DP World Tour Championship and end the season as European No 1.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Rahm let a six-shot lead slip during a dramatic final day at Jumeriah Golf Estates, only to birdie the last and snatch a one-shot victory over Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood.

A four-under 68 saw Rahm end the week on 19 under and secure a sixth European Tour title in just his 40th start, with the world No 5 earning $3m for winning the tournament and a further $2m for topping the season-long Race to Dubai standings.

Rahm's appearance was his first start since winning the Open de Espana on home soil in early October, with the Spaniard believing his time off was a factor behind his latest victory.

"I needed that break mentally and physically," Rahm said. "Luckily, I was No 1 in the Race to Dubai at that point, so I could afford not playing some weeks.

Rahm played alongside Lorenzo-Vera on the final day

"It was a risk. I thought I was going to come in [to the week] fifth or sixth place, needing a win to win it all, and luckily I was in third with more possibilities.

"I never regretted it [the time off], and I'm glad I did it because I came here much more calm and with a much better frame of mind. Very relaxed and very rested, both mentally and physically.

1:11 Watch the moment Jon Rahm secured DP World Tour Championship victory, earning him $3m and an additional $2m for winning the Race to Dubai Watch the moment Jon Rahm secured DP World Tour Championship victory, earning him $3m and an additional $2m for winning the Race to Dubai

"I think that showed this week. Towards the end, I had the energy to keep going, keep fighting, and I think I attribute that to me being able to win."

The 25-year-old is just the second Spanish player after Seve Ballesteros to finish the year as European No 1, with Rahm emotional about matching his hero's achievement.

Rahm is set to move to third in the latest world rankings

"I've thought about it all week," Rahm said. "I've thought about it the last two hours. I've thought about it as soon as I made the putt. But it still hasn't processed in my mind.

"It's really so hard to believe that some of the greatest champions in European golf and Spanish golf haven't been able to accomplish what I have in just three years. That's what I can't really put my mind into.

European Tour Golf Live on

"Sergio (Garcia) has been a great Spanish champion for years, a major winner. Ollie (Jose Maria Olazabal) is a two-time major winner. Miguel Angel (Jimenez) has done a great job, as well.

"So many great players throughout the history of Spain that have had a chance and they didn't get it done. It's just hard to put that in perspective to know that since Seve, I'm the next one to get it done."