Saudi International: Tee times for the final round in Saudi Arabia

Phil Mickelson is six off the lead at the Saudi International

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the Saudi International Powered by SBIA, held at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Gbr & Irl unless stated; all times GMT

0402 Julien Guerrier (Fra), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Spa)

0411 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Nino Bertasio (Ita)

0420 Haydn Porteous (Rsa), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

0429 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

0438 Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), Justin Walters (Rsa)

0447 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Maverick Antcliff (Aus)

0456 Lorenzo Gagli (Ita), Jack Senior

0505 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Scott Jamieson

0514 Stephen Gallacher, Haotong Li (Chn)

0523 Ernie Els (Rsa), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

0537 Martin Kaymer (Ger), James Morrison

0546 Andy Sullivan, Nacho Elvira (Spa)

0555 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

0604 Sebastian Heisele (Ger), Joost Luiten (Ned)

0613 Steven Brown, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0622 Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Jeff Winther (Den)

0631 Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Matt Wallace

Wallace heads into the final round in tied-37th

0640 Alexander Levy (Fra), Ashley Chesters

0649 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Richie Ramsay

0658 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Connor Syme

0712 Sean Crocker (USA), Richard McEvoy

0721 Aaron Rai, Alexander Bjork (Swe)

0730 David Howell, Adrian Meronk (Pol)

0739 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Justin Harding (Rsa)

0748 Maximilian Kieffer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0757 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

0806 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Garcia posted a level-par 70 on Saturday

0815 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

0824 Shane Lowry, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0833 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

0847 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Ross Fisher

0856 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Ashun Wu (Chn)

0905 Jordan Smith, Grant Forrest

0914 Ian Poulter, Phil Mickelson (USA)

0923 Brooks Koepka (USA), Thomas Detry (Bel)

World No 1 Brooks Koepka reflects on moving back into contention with a third-round 65 at the Saudi International.

0932 Victor Perez (Fra), Renato Paratore (Ita)

0941 Dustin Johnson (USA), Gavin Green (Mal)

0950 Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Graeme McDowell

