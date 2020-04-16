Coronavirus: Which golf events have been postponed or cancelled?
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/04/20 3:45pm
Tournaments cancelled or postponed (correct as of April 16):
Men's majors
April 9-12 - The Masters (rescheduled for November 12-15)
May 14-17 - PGA Championship (rescheduled for August 6-9)
Golf's rescheduled 2020 calendar
A joint statement by golf's governing bodies confirmed new dates for the 2020 majors.
June 18-21 - US Open (rescheduled for September 17-20)
July 16-19 - The Open
Women's majors
April 2-5 - ANA Inspiration (rescheduled for September 10-13)
June 4-7 - US Women's Open (rescheduled for December 10-13)
July 23-26 - Evian Championship (moved to August 6-9)
PGA Tour
March 11-14 - The Players Championship
March 18-21 - Valspar Championship
March 25-29 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 26-29 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (postponed)
April 2-5 - Valero Texas Open
April 16-19 - RBC Heritage (rescheduled for June 18-21)
April 23-26 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans
When will pro golf return?
A look at the earliest possible date for each of the professional golf tours returning to action.
April 30-May 3 - Wells Fargo Championship
May 7-10 - AT&T Byron Nelson
May 21-24 - Charles Schwab Challenge (rescheduled for June 11-14)
May 28-31 - Rocket Mortgage Classic (rescheduled for July 2-5)
June 4-7 - The Memorial Tournament (rescheduled for July 16-19)
PGA Tour confirm June return
The PGA Tour announced that they plan to resume from June 11-14, with the first four events behind closed doors.
June 11-14 - RBC Canadian Open
European Tour
March 5-8 - Magical Kenya Open
March 19-22 - Hero Indian Open (postponed)
April 16-19 - Maybank Championship (postponed)
April 23-26 - Volvo China Open (postponed)
April 30-May 3 - Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters (postponed)
The complexities of golf's return
Paul McGinley looks at the challenges facing golf's professional tours over the coming months.
May 9-10 - GolfSixes Cascais
May 21-24 - Made In Denmark (postponed)
May 28-31 - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (postponed)
June 4-7 - Trophee Hassan II (postponed)
June 11-14 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Annika and Henrik
August 20-23 - Czech Masters
Asian Tour
March 12-15 - Royal Cup (postponed)
March 25-28 Bangabandhu Cup Open (postponed)
LPGA Tour
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Feb 20-23 - Honda LPGA Thailand
Feb 27-March 1 - HSBC Women's World Championship
March 5-8 - Blue Bay LPGA
March 19-22 - Founders Cup (postponed)
March 26-29 - Kia Classic (rescheduled for September 24-27)
April 15-18 - Lotte Championship (postponed)
April 23-26 - Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (postponed)
April 30-May 3 - LPGA Mediheal Championship (postponed)
May 14-17 - The Pelican Women's Championship (rescheduled for November 12-15)
May 21-24 - Pure Silk Championship
May 29-31 - The Shoprite LPGA Classic (rescheduled for July 31-August 2)
June 11-14 - Meijer LPGA Classic (postponed)
Ladies European Tour
March 19-22 - The Saudi Ladies Championship (rescheduled for October 8-11)
May 7-9 - Jabra Ladies Open (rescheduled for June 18-20)
June 4-7 - Lalla Meryem (postponed)
June 11-14 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Annika and Henrik
Senior majors
May 7-10 - Regions Tradition (rescheduled for September 24-27)
May 14-17 - KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
June 25-28 - US Senior Open Championship
July 23-26 - The Senior Open Championship (postponed)
Other events
Feb 12-15 - Women's Amateur Asia Pacific (rescheduled for October 7-10)
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
April 1-4 - Augusta National Women's Amateur
July 9-12 - US Senior Women's Open Championship
PGA Tour Series-China: Season shortened from 14 to 10 events
Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada: First six events of season postponed
GolfCatcher PGA EuroPro Tour: Entire 2020 season cancelled
England Golf: All events cancelled until week beginning July 27
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland