Coronavirus: Which golf events have been postponed or cancelled?

The Open, due to be held at Royal St Georges in Kent, is among the golf events cancelled

Tournaments cancelled or postponed (correct as of April 16):

Men's majors

April 9-12 - The Masters (rescheduled for November 12-15)

May 14-17 - PGA Championship (rescheduled for August 6-9)

June 18-21 - US Open (rescheduled for September 17-20)

July 16-19 - The Open

Women's majors

April 2-5 - ANA Inspiration (rescheduled for September 10-13)

June 4-7 - US Women's Open (rescheduled for December 10-13)

July 23-26 - Evian Championship (moved to August 6-9)

PGA Tour

March 11-14 - The Players Championship

March 18-21 - Valspar Championship

Casey is a back-to-back winner of the Valspar Championship

March 25-29 - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

March 26-29 - Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (postponed)

April 2-5 - Valero Texas Open

April 16-19 - RBC Heritage (rescheduled for June 18-21)

April 23-26 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans

April 30-May 3 - Wells Fargo Championship

May 7-10 - AT&T Byron Nelson

May 21-24 - Charles Schwab Challenge (rescheduled for June 11-14)

May 28-31 - Rocket Mortgage Classic (rescheduled for July 2-5)

June 4-7 - The Memorial Tournament (rescheduled for July 16-19)

June 11-14 - RBC Canadian Open

European Tour

March 5-8 - Magical Kenya Open

March 19-22 - Hero Indian Open (postponed)

April 16-19 - Maybank Championship (postponed)

April 23-26 - Volvo China Open (postponed)

April 30-May 3 - Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters (postponed)

May 9-10 - GolfSixes Cascais

May 21-24 - Made In Denmark (postponed)

May 28-31 - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (postponed)

June 4-7 - Trophee Hassan II (postponed)

June 11-14 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Annika and Henrik

August 20-23 - Czech Masters

Pieters won the 2019 D+D Real Czech Masters

Asian Tour

March 12-15 - Royal Cup (postponed)

March 25-28 Bangabandhu Cup Open (postponed)

LPGA Tour

Feb 20-23 - Honda LPGA Thailand

Feb 27-March 1 - HSBC Women's World Championship

March 5-8 - Blue Bay LPGA

March 19-22 - Founders Cup (postponed)

March 26-29 - Kia Classic (rescheduled for September 24-27)

The LPGA Tour hope to reschedule as many events as possible for later in the season

April 15-18 - Lotte Championship (postponed)

April 23-26 - Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (postponed)

April 30-May 3 - LPGA Mediheal Championship (postponed)

May 14-17 - The Pelican Women's Championship (rescheduled for November 12-15)

May 21-24 - Pure Silk Championship

May 29-31 - The Shoprite LPGA Classic (rescheduled for July 31-August 2)

June 11-14 - Meijer LPGA Classic (postponed)

Ladies European Tour

March 19-22 - The Saudi Ladies Championship (rescheduled for October 8-11)

May 7-9 - Jabra Ladies Open (rescheduled for June 18-20)

June 4-7 - Lalla Meryem (postponed)

June 11-14 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Annika and Henrik

Senior majors

May 7-10 - Regions Tradition (rescheduled for September 24-27)

May 14-17 - KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

June 25-28 - US Senior Open Championship

July 23-26 - The Senior Open Championship (postponed)

Other events

Feb 12-15 - Women's Amateur Asia Pacific (rescheduled for October 7-10)

April 1-4 - Augusta National Women's Amateur

July 9-12 - US Senior Women's Open Championship

PGA Tour Series-China: Season shortened from 14 to 10 events

Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada: First six events of season postponed

GolfCatcher PGA EuroPro Tour: Entire 2020 season cancelled

England Golf: All events cancelled until week beginning July 27