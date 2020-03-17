US Open: USGA postpone first stages of qualifying for June majors

Gary Woodland poses with the US Open trophy, but will he get to defend it this year?

Local qualifying for both the men's and women's US Opens has been put on hold, the United States Golf Association has announced.

The USGA confirmed the cancellation of their first two championships of the year, the US Women's Amateur Four-Ball (April 25-29) and the US Amateur Four-Ball (May 23-27), but they remain hopeful of rescheduling the initial stages of qualifying for both US Opens.

There are currently no plans to change dates or venues for each US Open in June, although the USGA admitted it is "premature to speculate" on what further changes to the overall world golf schedule would by required as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with all sport calendars.

Woodland held off Brooks Koepka to win at Pebble Beach last year

A USGA statement read: "Given the recent CDC guidance and the evolving dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic, the USGA announced today that it has cancelled its first two 2020 championships;

"The US Women's Amateur Four-Ball, originally scheduled for April 25-29 at Quail Creek Country Club in Naples, Florida, and the US Amateur Four-Ball, originally scheduled for May 23-27 at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

"These championships will not be rescheduled in 2020.

"In addition, the USGA has cancelled local (first stage) qualifying for the 2020 US Open and qualifying for the 2020 US Women's Open in their current forms, and in conjunction with our Allied Golf Association (AGA) partners and International Federations, will look to redesign qualifying going forward as events unfold.

Jeongeun Lee6 is the holder of the US Women's Open

"We will continue to hold the dates for the 2020 US Women's Open at Champions Golf Club and the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.

"At this time, it is premature to speculate what might occur with other 2020 USGA championships. We will continue to monitor all available guidance and regulations from the CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is in the best interests of our community.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding and support during these unprecedented times."