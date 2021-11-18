DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for second round at Jumeriah Golf Estates

Patrick Reed was given a special exemption by the European Tour to tee it up in Dubai this week

Pairings and tee times for the second round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship have been announced, which will held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.

British unless stated; all times GMT

0415 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

0425 Danny Willett, Calum Hill

0435 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Billy Horschel (USA)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel, the leading pair in the European Tour's season-long standings, explain what it would mean to become the first American winner of the Race to Dubai Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel, the leading pair in the European Tour's season-long standings, explain what it would mean to become the first American winner of the Race to Dubai

0445 Laurie Canter, Antoine Rozner (Fra)

0455 Victor Perez (Fra), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

0505 Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

0515 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0525 Ian Poulter, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

0535 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

0550 Patrick Reed (USA), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

Patrick Reed was given a special exemption by the European Tour to tee it up in Dubai this week

0600 Justin Harding (Rsa), Francesco Laporta (Ita)

0610 James Morrison, Tyrrell Hatton

0620 Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

0630 Will Zalatoris (USA), Tommy Fleetwood

0640 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Jamie Donaldson

0650 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Grant Forrest

0700 Jeff Winther (Den), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai

0710 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Shane Lowry (Irl)

0725 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0735 Sean Crocker (USA), John Catlin (USA)

0745 Collin Morikawa (USA), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Race to Dubai Collin Morikawa reflects on making an encouraging start to the DP World Tour Championship by posting an opening-round 68 in Dubai Race to Dubai Collin Morikawa reflects on making an encouraging start to the DP World Tour Championship by posting an opening-round 68 in Dubai

0755 Robert MacIntyre, Johannes Veerman (USA)

0805 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Marcus Armitage

0815 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

0825 Sam Horsfield, Alexander Bjork (Swe)

0835 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Joachim B Hansen (Den)

0845 Tapio Pulkannen (Fin), Rory McIlroy

Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live action continues Friday with Featured Groups from 5am, ahead of full coverage from 7am.