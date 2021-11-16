European Tour: Six players who can still win the Race to Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship

Collin Morikawa (left) and Billy Horschel (right) are the leading two players on the Race to Dubai

The European Tour season reaches its climax this week at the DP World Tour Championship, with six players still in the running to end the season European No 1.

The season finale at Jumeriah Golf Estates marks the end of hectic 40-tournament schedule, played across 20 countries, with the event also the last before the European Tour is rebranded as the DP World Tour from next week.

Only the leading 50 eligible players in the Race to Dubai standings automatically qualify for the Rolex Series event, while Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed received special exemptions to play and Will Zalatoris is also in the field due to his world ranking.

Lee Westwood, the 2020 Race to Dubai champion, has failed to qualify for this year's DP World Tour Championship

Collin Morikawa holds a slender 236-point advantage at the top of the standings, but the 2,000 points awarded to this week's winner means that anyone as low as Paul Casey in seventh spot can still claim the Race to Dubai title.

Morikawa is the highest-ranked player in the field, following Jon Rahm's decision not to feature, with the world No 2 holding top spot since following his first WGC-Workday Championship in March by registering a second major title at The Open in July.

The 24-year-old's closest challenge comes from compatriot Billy Horschel, BMW PGA champion in September, with both players bidding to become the first American winner of the Race to Dubai and the only two who can guarantee top spot with a victory.

Morikawa could finish bottom and still win the Race to Dubai, providing Horschel finishes outside the top-nine this week and none of the other four contenders win, while Horschel could finish as low as eight - depending on other results - and still end the season top of the standings.

Collin Morikawa posted top-10 finishes in three of the four majors this year

Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, last year's DP World Tour Championship winner Matt Fitzpatrick and compatriot Paul Casey are the other quartet still in the running to win the Race to Dubai, although all four require a win and a several permutations to work in their favour.

Scenarios needed for Race to Dubai victory

Hatton - Victory, Morikawa worse than tied-third, Horschel outside three-way tie for second

Lee - Victory, Morikawa worse than tied-seventh, Horschel outside the top-four

Fitzpatrick - Victory, Morikawa outside the top-nine, Horschel worse than fifth

Casey - Victory, Morikawa outside the top-12, Horschel sixth or worse

Who else is in action?

Three-time Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy makes his first start since winning a 20th PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup last month, with Ryder Cup teammates Ian Poulter, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernd Wiesberger among the other notable names involved this week.

Rory McIlroy is a two-time winner of the DP World Tour Championship, claiming victory in 2012 and 2015

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational winner Abraham Ancer and former Champion Golfer Shane Lowry are also in the field, while British Masters champion Richard Bland - starting the week in eighth position - will post his highest Race to Dubai finish of his career.

World No 1 Rahm - a two-time winner of the event and the 2019 Race to Dubai champion - has elected not to travel due to the "demands of a long season", despite sitting third in the standings, while Viktor Hovland and Justin Rose are the other two qualifying players not taking part.

Who will win the Race to Dubai?