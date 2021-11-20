DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates
52 players in action in Dubai, with six starting the week in the running to end the season top of the Race to Dubai standings - watch Featured Group coverage live on Saturday from 5am on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/11/21 12:45pm
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship, held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates.
British unless stated; all times GMT
*Denotes Featured Groups, live from 5am on Sky Sports Golf and then available via the red button from 6.30am
0345 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), James Morrison
0355 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin)
0405 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
0415 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Sean Crocker (USA)
0425 Justin Harding (Rsa), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)
0435 Richard Bland, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
0445 Billy Horschel (USA), Will Zalatoris (USA)
0505 Jamie Donaldson, Grant Forrest
0515 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Victor Perez (Fra)
0530 *Antoine Rozner (Fra), Patrick Reed (USA)
0540 *Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Detry (Bel)
0550 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)
0600 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
0610 Tommy Fleetwood, Adri Arnaus (Esp)
0620 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
0630 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Paul Casey
0640 Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton
0655 Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
0705 Jeff Winther (Den), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
0715 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Johannes Veerman (USA)
0725 Marcus Armitage, Martin Kaymer (Ger)
0735 Shane Lowry (Irl), John Catlin (USA)
0745 Collin Morikawa (USA), Joachim B Hansen (Den)
0755 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Robert MacIntyre
0805 Sam Horsfield, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
