Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from PGA Championship due to wrist injury

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills

Bryson DeChambeau has decided to withdraw from this week's PGA Championship as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

DeChambeau, who has been limited to six worldwide starts this year due to wrist and hip injuries, underwent surgery on his left hand days after missing the cut at The Masters last month but was looking to make a return this week.

The big-hitting American, whose prodigious length off the tee has prompted many to wonder whether he is pushing his body too hard, played a practice round at Southern Hills on Tuesday with a wrap on his left wrist.

Following his practice round DeChambeau posted on Twitter that he "Held up nicely today. Lets see what tomorrow brings."

DeChambeau has not competed on the PGA Tour since he missed the cut at The Masters where he posted a 12-over score in the first two rounds.

The world number 22 had been scheduled to play the first two rounds of the year's second major in the company of Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa. His place in the field will now be taken by Denny McCarthy.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier in the week, DeChambeau admitted: "Everybody is going to say I'm coming back too quick.

"For me, this is more of like a prep to see if I can do it. If not, I'm going to take as much time as I need to get healthy, because that's the most important thing."

DeChambeau added that he thought he "absolutely" could win the whole tournament, albeit with the caveat "if the hand doesn't get any worse".