The 150th Open: Justin Thomas on 'terrible' links record; Jordan Spieth excited for St Andrews test

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Thomas speaks ahead of The Open this weekend at St Andrews and reveals the conversation he recently had with Tiger Woods Justin Thomas speaks ahead of The Open this weekend at St Andrews and reveals the conversation he recently had with Tiger Woods

Justin Thomas admits he is still trying to explain his "terrible" Open record as he looks to register a second major victory of the season at St Andrews.

Thomas won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May and has posted two top-10 finishes in both The Masters and the US Open, but he has failed to register a top-10 finish in five appearances at The Open.

The former world No 1 claimed a share of 11th at Royal Portrush in 2019 but has ended no higher than tied-40th in his other Open starts.

And Thomas - who also missed the cut at last week's Genesis Scottish Open - acknowledges he is still trying to adjust to links golf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Thomas says Tiger Woods is excited to be in St Andrews for The Open as the pair practiced the Old Course this weekend. Justin Thomas says Tiger Woods is excited to be in St Andrews for The Open as the pair practiced the Old Course this weekend.

"I love links golf. I get so excited and have fun every time I play it," Thomas said. "But yeah, my links golf record speaks for itself. I've played terribly over here. It's not hidden. I can't fake it.

"I played really, really well at Portrush), I just had a bad finish. I got kind of caught in a little squall there on probably the worst hole on the course to be on (the 17th) and triple bogeyed to where it kept me from a top five. I've played well at the Scottish Open, obviously didn't last week.

The Open Live Live on

"But a lot of it is just me wrapping my head around the first hole might be a six-iron come Sunday afternoon if it gets firm and gets downwind. Or if it gets into the wind, it might be a driver. It's a birdie hole most of the days, but some days it's not.

"Something I've realised, and something that's hindered me in the past is that I see a par-five on the scorecard and my mind immediately thinks let's try to make three or four, whereas five is going to end up beating the field in terms of an average. I think that's a lot of it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne 'Radar' Riley gives the ultimate tour of the Old Course ahead of the 150th Open Championship. Wayne 'Radar' Riley gives the ultimate tour of the Old Course ahead of the 150th Open Championship.

"I think it's harder to chip over here. It's harder to create that consistent contact and spin to get a lot of those chips that usually go to one, two, three feet go to seven, eight, nine. It's little things here and there. I feel confident that I will have more success in the future and hopefully it just starts this week."

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 contest at Royal Birkdale and came close to victory at St Andrews when it last hosted The Open in 2015, ending the week tied-fourth as he chased a third successive major title, and the former world No 1 is relishing the opportunity to return to the Home of Golf.

The Open Verdict Live on

"This is unlike any other tournament really, The Open at St Andrews," Spieth said. "It certainly hasn't disappointed being on the grounds this week. The course is incredibly firm. The greens are flawless, and the setting as you come in these closing holes is even more grand than it was seven years ago. So very exciting.

"If you're not getting amped up to play in this Open, I'm not sure this is the right sport for you. It's extremely, extremely exciting. I'm looking forward to getting out there."

Watch The 150th Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 6.30am live on Sky Sports The Open.