The 150th Open: Scottie Scheffler feels lack of recognition as world No 1 ahead of St Andrews

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler believes he is still not truly recognised as the player top of the world rankings and admits he’s still adjusting to his lofty position ahead of The 150th Open.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a rapid rise to the top of the men's game after winning four times in six starts earlier in the season - including a breakthrough major success at The Masters - to jump above Jon Rahm into the world No 1 spot.

Scheffler will stay top of the world rankings regardless of his result this week on his St Andrews debut, despite coming into the final men's major of the year off the back of a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, with the American feeling he doesn't get full credit for his impressive 2022.

Can Scheffler claim a fifth win of the season this week at St Andrews?

"I guess I am number one in the rankings - I'm not sure if I'm necessarily perceived that way by you all [the media] or whoever it is, but that's not stuff that I really ever think about," Scheffler said in his pre-tournament press conference. "For me I'm just trying to go out and play good golf.

"I don't feel like there's any extra attention on me," Scheffler added. "I haven't read much, but I would assume not everybody's picking me to win this week, just stuff like that.

"I don't think I was the favourite maybe going into The Masters - I'm not sure if I've been the favourite maybe going into any tournaments. That may not be the true perception. That's just mine, but I don't read a ton of stuff, so for me I don't really feel like whatever being No 1 would be."

Scheffler began the year outside the world's top 10 but surged up the rankings by following his maiden PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open with further titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, before dominating the field to claim at three-shot win at Augusta National in April.

Runner-up finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the US Open have further cemented Scheffler's world No 1 position, with the four-time PGA Tour winner admitting there are more responsibilities for him at events than there used to be.

"It [competing] is definitely different when I go out and play practice rounds and there's people around, and I come in here [the media centre] to do this stuff - six months ago, I definitely wasn't asked to come in the press room unless I was winning," Scheffler added.

"So there's definitely a bit more activity going on at tournaments. That's something I'm learning how to navigate. And I'm kind of learning on the go right now.

"When I sit back this off-season, I'll assess how much I play and stuff like that, just because it takes more energy now to show up to an event than it did before. Before, I could come out here and not really have to do anything, just show up and play and be done. Now, things are a little different."

