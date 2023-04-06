The Masters: Full pairings, tee times and Featured Groups for second round at Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend his title at The Masters, where Rory McIlroy is targeting the career Grand Slam and Tiger Woods makes his 25th appearance at Augusta National; Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 07/04/23 6:29pm
Groupings and tee times for the second round of The Masters, held at Augusta National in Georgia and exclusively live on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.
Due to potential inclement weather on Friday, all starting times have been moved up 30 minutes and the first starting time will now be 7.30am (12.30pm BST).
USA unless stated, all times BST
(a) denotes amateurs
Starting from Hole 1
1230 Cameron Champ, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
1242 Taylor Moore, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)
1254 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita), J. T. Poston
1306 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Mito Pereira (Chi), (a) Ben Carr
1318 Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett (Eng), Gary Woodland
1330 K.H Lee (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III
1342 Tom Hoge, Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Phil Mickelson
1354 Harris English, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel
1406 Jason Day (Aus), Zach Johnson, (a) Gordon Sargent
1418 Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1436 Corey Conners (Can), Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)
1448 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
1500 Max Homa, (a) Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler
1512 Sam Burns, Tom Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1524 Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth
1536 Kevin Na, Mike Weir (Can)
1548 Vijay Singh (Fij), Scott Stallings, (a) Matthew McClean (NIrl)
1600 Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Sandy Lyle (Sco)
1612 Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alexander Noren (Swe)
1624 Kevin Kisner, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1642 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Larry Mize, (a) Harrison Crowe (Aus)
1654 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Keith Mitchell
1706 Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson (Can), Sahith Theegala
1718 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Shane Lowry (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1730 Seamus Power (Irl), Bubba Watson, (a) Mateo Fernandez (Arg)
1742 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk
1754 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods
1806 Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott (Aus)
1818 Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young
1830 Sungjae Im (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)
When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?
Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Friday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
There will be lots of extra action throughout the day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.
The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App.
Who will win the Green Jacket?
